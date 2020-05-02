Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Bikini And Daisy Dukes

Candice sat with her legs apart in a pair of denim short shorts and a skimpy bikini top.

Candice Swanepoel showed some skin as she sat with her legs apart in a bikini and a pair of tiny denim shorts. The South African supermodel put her flawless model body on show once again in the hot shot shared to Instagram on May 1 by her swimwear line, Tropic of C, as she chatted with a girlfriend.

The gorgeous photo showed the Victoria’s Secret model of more than a decade as she spent some time with a friend prior to the current social distancing rules put in place last month to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The mom of two wowed on the left of the photo as she sat down in a pair of acid wash denim short shorts which were high-waisted and pulled all the way up past her bellybutton to highlight to seriously slim waist.

The 31-year-old paired her leg-baring bottoms with an equally skimpy bikini top as she sat down on a green and brown wooden chair to flash her tan.

Candice — who recently set pulses racing when she got soaking wet in a tiny string bikini as she posed under a waterfall — slipped into a underwired balconette-style green bikini top which showed off plenty of her toned decolletage and her toned, flat tummy.

The lingerie model flashed a big smile as she turned towards her girlfriend and stretched out her left arm to reach out to her while she rocked a pair of large hoop earrings.

Candice’s fellow model, whose account wasn’t tagged in the photo, mirrored her look but in different shades.

She stunned in what appeared to be the same bikini top, this time in a bright red color rather than green, and a pair of slightly more blue denim shorts.

The two went barefoot on the gravel as they shared a laugh together, while Tropic of C confirmed in the caption that they both wore the Coco bikini top.

The brand also shared how much they’re looking forward to “hanging out” with friends again after the current lockdown is over.

The comments section of the snap was overrun with praise for the genetically blessed friends.

“Love this,” one fan wrote.

Another commented with several heart eye emoji.

A third Instagram user left several thumbs up emoji on the post.

The latest look at Candice in a bikini followed another stunning snap recently shared to the brand’s Instagram account.

That photo showed the supermodel as she put some skin on show while she got soaking wet in a strapless white bikini during another tropical photo shoot for the brand at the beach.