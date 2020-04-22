Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy String Bikini

The cosplay model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Tuesday, April 21, American cosplay model Erica Fett made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the digital influencer posing on what appears to be a deck. She sat with her legs crossed on a wooden bench and rested her elbow on the railing behind her. She placed one of her hands on the side of her head, with the other on her thigh. Erica gazed directly into the camera, smiling brightly.

The 32-year-old showed off her amazing assets in a light pink string bikini, adorned with a delicate floral pattern. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. Erica kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with her signature hoop nose ring. In addition, a wide brim hat had been placed in front of her on the bench.

For the casual photo shoot, the model wore her long locks down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with winged eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. She also sported sculpted eyebrows and nude lipstick.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation encouraged fans who were interested in receiving another image of her wearing a bikini to leave a message in the comments section.

Quite a few of Erica’s admirers noted that they would like to be sent said photo.

“Absolutely would [like] to see the other gorgeous bikini pic,” wrote a commenter.

“That would be fantastic,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely, positively, devastatingly gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding both a rose and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You always look great in bikinis,” added another admirer.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.