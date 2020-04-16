Brooke Lynette Shows Off Her Buxom Physique In A Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Scottish model Brooke Lynette recently took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a very sexy snapshot, one in which she could be seen flaunting her buxom physique.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Thursday, April 16, Brooke was featured rocking a black, high-cut bodysuit that not only accentuated her curves but also enabled her to show off her sexy thighs and legs.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor, day-time photoshoot. The application featured foundation, nude lipstick, nude blush, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by contouring her nose with a dark contouring cream.

Brooke, who initially rose to fame as the head ring girl for the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship, wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosom. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a dainty pendant.

For the picture, she stood under the sun against a pink-and-yellow, nondescript background. She stood with her legs slightly spread apart, lightly touched her hair, looked into the camera and seductively parted her lips.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida, while in the caption, Brooke asked her fans to post about things that provide them a scape from reality.

Within six hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 20,000 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and showered Brooke with numerous compliments.

“Extremely gorgeous [heart-eyed emoji]. Best curves around!” Israeli Instagram model Avital Cohen commented on the picture.

“Omg, you’re simply perfect. Love the pic,” one of her fans wrote.

“As always, looking incredibly beautiful and sexy!! Blessings for you, darling, and have a wonderful day!” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth user praised the model’s sense of style.

“That outfit looks so sexy on you. Perfect in black!” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “amazing body,” “hot af,” and “so stunning,” to express their admiration for Brooke.

The snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Russian model Anella Miller, Anna Vakili, and Samantha Steffen.

Brooke wows her legions of admirers with her sexy snaps every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she posted a very hot snap earlier this month in which she could be seen rocking a low-cut, animal-print swimsuit. The risque ensemble allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage.