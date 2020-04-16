Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Pregnancy Sonogram & Message To Daughter: ‘Sweet Baby Girl’

Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, shared a pregnancy sonogram with her Instagram followers and a message to the daughter she and husband Austin Forsyth, 26, will expect in several months, calling her “sweet baby girl” in the photo’s caption. Joy-Anna revealed she and her husband were expecting their latest bundle of joy in a social media share posted March 18.

The reality star, who grew up in front of the television cameras as a star of the Duggar family‘s shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On gushed about her impending bundle of joy in the sonogram’s accompanying caption. She revealed how happy she was that the couple’s little girl was healthy and growing properly. Joy also spilled that she was 21 weeks along in her pregnancy, which would make her just over five months.

That means she should be giving birth to the couple’s child sometime in August of this year.

The couple shared their happiness in a video shared by TLC, who has aired the aforementioned shows featuring the Duggar family regularly since 2008.

The parents also spoke out about the pregnancy in a TLC video seen above.

Austin shared that he was nervous about the idea of raising a girl. The couple is parents to one son, Gideon.

“They are going to take a little more work than boys. I feel like Gideon, he’s tough and he’ll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited,” he shared.

Joy-Anna remarked that she was excited to dress her daughter up in bows and fluffy dresses.

This pregnancy is a blessed event for the couple. Joy-Anna miscarried the couple’s baby in July 2019. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time with a little girl the couple named Anabelle Elise.

At the time, Joy-Anna shared a photo of herself and Austin to Instagram holding their stillborn daughter with a caption that explained that life was fragile. Joy-Anna then declared that she was thankful that they were able to be the baby’s parents for a short time.

Joy-Anna’s sister Jessa and best pal Carlin Bates were among the first to share their good thoughts towards the couple.

Fans congratulated the twosome in the comments section of the post.

“Congratulations!!! I’m so happy you’ve been blessed with another baby girl,” said one fan.

“I’m so excited for you guys! What a blessing,” remarked a second follower of the reality star on social media.