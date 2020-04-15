Issa Vegas Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Red Bikini

Issa Vegas has been no stranger to flaunting her toned figure on Instagram in a variety of scandalous workout sets but her most recent upload captured the model in a hot red swimsuit — sending shockwaves through social media. The brand new update featured a total of five new photos, all of which showed the blond bombshell in the same skimpy bikini.

The first photo in the deck looked to be a candid shot that saw the model posing outside. She did not reveal her exact location to fans, but she appeared under a tent, looking enthralled with whatever she was looking at on her cell phone. Vegas, who recently dropped jaws in tight yoga pants, was captured standing in profile under a big white canopy, with a bit of lush greenery, and a large bouquet of roses adding a pop of color to the scene.

Vegas’ revealing bikini did her trim figure nothing but favors. The top boasted a triangle cut with a plunging neckline, exposing ample cleavage for the camera. The straps sat high on either side of her shoulders, featured bra-like straps that showed off her muscular arms.

Her bottoms were just as hot, and the low-cut front drew plenty of attention to Vegas’ fit abs and midsection, which she has achieved from a rigorous CrossFit routine. The garment’s thin straps sat just below her hip bones, giving her captivated audience a great view of her pert derriere and strong legs. The second photo in the set showed the model in the same bikini — that time appearing to be more aware that a picture was being taken and smiling big for the perfect selfie.

The remaining three photos in the set also did a great job of highlighting Vegas’ gorgeous figure, offering slightly different angles of the skimpy set. All five shots showed the bikini model wearing her long, blond locks down and messy, indicating that she may have just enjoyed a day on the beach. For the most part, she showed her natural beauty, wearing only a small application of makeup that included some eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Since the sizzling update went live on her feed, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her adoring fans, amassing over 219,000 likes and 2,100-plus comments — most of raved over her figure.

“Spectacular and every day more beautiful!!,” one fan commented on the stunning update.

“Whatever you’re doing, keep doing it,” a second follower added with the addition of a thumbs-up emoji.

“This is what we wanna see at this Quarantine,” one more Instagram used wrote.