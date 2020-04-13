Abigail Ratchford Is Dripping In Diamonds In New Instagram Photo

Abigail Ratchford dazzled in her latest Instagram upload, posing in a pool as she wore multiple pieces of diamond jewelry while she stared at the camera seductively.

The brunette bombshell locked eyes with the lens, her intense gaze penetrating the camera. Her mouth was slightly ajar, and fans got a glimpse of her pearly white teeth. Abigail appeared to be at the side of the pool, resting her hands in front of her on the marble edge.

Her fingers glittered with diamonds, as she wore multiple bejeweled rings. She wore one piece of jewelry on her left ring finger, which seemed to be a wedding band, though Abigail isn’t married. The item sported an array of diamonds all around the band. She wore a large, pear-shaped sparkler on her left pointer finger, which glinted in the light. That band was made up of diamonds as well.

A third ring, on her right ring finger, featured tiny, shimmering rectangular diamonds all around the band. The fourth ring was placed on her right pointer finger, the bauble a large, cushion-cut diamond with pink undertones.

Her long, square-shaped nails were done in a French manicure.

She completed the sparkling look with long, rectangular earrings that featured diamond studs.

Abigail’s dark locks were wet and parted in the middle, combed away from her face and slightly slicked back in order to make her face and the diamonds the main focus of the sizzling snapshot.

Abigail’s brows were shaped, arched, and filled in with pencil. Her thick, feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards dramatically, touching her brow bone. She wore an icy white shimmer on her lids that reached the inner corners of her sea green eyes. Her waterline was lined with an off-white, olive green liner, while her lower lashes were coated in black mascara.

Her cheeks were contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was outlined with a mocha-colored liner, and filled in with a dusty rose-colored gloss.

In the caption of the photo, she challenged her 9.1 million Instagram followers to come up with captions for the picture, with the best ones earning a follow from the model herself.

“When your rich husband dies and you can finally seduce the poolboy,” wrote one follower, adding a winking smiley face.

“When you realize you accidentally swallowed the pool water,” another fan joked.

“If you like it then you should’ve put a ring on it,” replied a third fan, quoting Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”