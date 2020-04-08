Savannah Prez Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Olive-Green Sports Bra And Matching Leggings For New Workout Video

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez focused on training her upper body in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Armed with a set of weight plates and dressed in an olive-green sports bra with matching leggings, she started her workout by knocking out a series of alternating front and side raises. For this exercise, she lifted one of the plates in front of her and the other to the side, forming an “L” shape with her arms while doing so. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions of the exercise.

In the second clip, Savannah combined the side and front raises with a set of overhead raises. She suggested incorporating three reps of each of these exercises into one set and to repeat it 15 times. After that, a set of bicep curls followed as the trainer performed them effortlessly.

Finally, in the last video of the series, Savannah stacked the weights on top of each other and raised them behind her head for a series of tricep extensions. During this exercise, she used the triple contraction method, which required her to raise the weight until her arms formed a 90-degree angle for the first two reps. On the third repetition, she completed a full extension.

The post has amassed close to 10,000 likes as of this writing and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans openly expressed their admiration for Savannah’s beauty and physical fitness.

“This looks a tough one,” one person wrote. “You look beautiful.”

“Great routine omg Savannah your so fantastic,” another user said before adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment. “So strong and super gorgeous.”

Some commenters also had questions to ask the model.

“Have you always had a strong/muscular/thick physique? or were you ever skinny growing up?” a third fan wrote. “Really enjoying your Instagram account – great inspirational videos and you are a fantastic healthy role model.”

Savannah hasn’t responded to the query as of this writing.

While she targeted her arms and shoulders in this most recent video on her Instagram page, Savannah’s legs and glutes got some attention in a previous clip. Dressed in a light blue pair of shorts and a matching crop top, she performed a set that included jump squats static lunges, glute bridges, Bulgarian split squats, and more. In her caption, the model said that she did 200 reps in total without any rest in between the exercises.

Despite her clear physical strength, Savannah admitted the circuit was difficult.

“Did this challenge today for the first time in my life and all I can say is, this was soooooo intense, didn’t expect it to be so heavy lol,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has been viewed more than 95,000 times as of this writing.