Kindly Myers Gets Soapy And Soaked In A Thong Bikini In Hot New Instagram Post

Kindly Myers gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a hot new photo that added some serious heat to her page.

The “professional smokeshow” went back into the archives to curate her latest social media post. The upload included a single snap from her first Playboy appearance, which she noted was shot by photographer Gary Miller.

In the image, Kindly was sitting on her knees with her back to the camera in front of a gorgeous backdrop of mountains and cloudless blue sky. She held a sudsy yellow sponge in her hand, which had dripped down her arm and soaked the rest of her body. Her head was turned to the side and she closed her eyes, parting her lips in a sensual manner.

The photoshoot saw Kindly wearing an ensemble that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform. She ditched her top entirely to show off her toned arms and back and wore nothing more than a pair of patterned blue bikini bottoms on her lower half. The swimwear boasted a scandalous thong style that covered up only what was necessary. The number exposed her pert derrière almost in its entirety. Her sculpted legs covered in soapy water were highlighted as well.

Kindly gathered her platinum blond tresses on one side of her head, pulling them over her shoulder so as not to obstruct the view of her enviable curves. She wore a full face of makeup that included a nude lip gloss, pink blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

In the caption of her post, Kindly explained to her fans that they could access the rest of the steamy photoshoot by logging on to her website. Many seemed satisfied with the Instagram share itself, however, liking it over 6,000 times within the first hour. It also accrued 140-plus comments, many of which contained compliments for the model’s sizzling display.

“Wow so hot babe,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” added another fan.

“Perfection,” a third follower remarked.

“Amazing and gorgeous,” commented a fourth admirer.

Kindly’s Instagram page is full of tantalizing images that get pulses racing. Another recent share from the model saw her rocking a set of barely there white lingerie while gazing out of an open window. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 20,000 likes and 350 comments as of this writing.