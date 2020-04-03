Kayla Moody Exposes Chest Through Sheer Black Top While Striking A Seductive Pose

Kayla Moody fired off another sultry Instagram photo this afternoon, exposing her chest through a sheer black top. The model has been sizzling in several scandalous social media shares this week, many of which have flaunted her perky breasts.

For her latest snap, Moody sat on a swing, posing outside where she was surrounded by green grass. The swing appeared to be hanging from a tree by rope and a white chain hanging on both sides. Many of her recent photos have been taken in Costa Rica, but the model did not reveal her exact location of this photo to fans.

Moody sat directly in the middle of the swing, grabbing the rope with one hand and rubbing the other against her side. The self-described “proud military wife” showed off her beautifully manicured nails, pressing her hand against her tanned skin. She draped one leg on either side of the swing, appearing to straddle the wooden base.

Moody’s upper body, meanwhile, was on full display in a black babydoll top. The number was sheer and shimmery, exposing her perky chest beneath the thin fabric. The bottoms were just as sexy, as she wore a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes that drew attention to her trim waistline. Her frayed bottoms hit high on her thigh, allowing for her legs to be put on display.

Moody styled her hair in a typical manner, wearing her part off to the side. A small amount of outgrowth was visible, with her blond dyed hair hitting about one inch from her part. The ends of her curly locks spilled over each side of her shoulder. She added a gorgeous application of makeup to her face, extending her lashes with dark mascara. She lined her lips with a subtle pink lipstick while framing her face with bronzer.

In the caption, the bikini model asked her followers how their Friday was looking, and fans wasted no time in showing her upload a whole lot of praise. The sultry post has already attracted over 4,200 likes in under an hour of going live as well as 200-plus comments.

“Omg, it just got a lot better thanks baby for sharing with us,” one follower gushed, adding a line of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“WAS HAVING A TERRIBLE DAY, WELL I STILL AM. THIS MAKES IT A LIL BETTER,” a second admirer wrote.

“Better now that u can look at you beautiful,” another gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Moody earned rave reviews in another busty photo, that time while she was clad in a bodycon dress.