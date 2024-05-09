Trump Invites Mugshot NFT Buyers to Mar-A-Lago on Day Off From Criminal Trial: "Never-Ending Grift"

Former president Donald Trump will spend a portion of his May 8 day off from court attending a meal at Mar-a-Lago with fans who paid thousands of dollars for Trump's "Mugshot Edition" NFTs, Axios reported. Though he has often lamented that his criminal prosecution in New York is preventing him from campaigning in critical swing states, it appears that the presumptive GOP candidate has prioritized making money off of his brand and likeness during his time off - earning a rebuke from his rivals at the Democratic National Committee.

Donald Trump, who constantly complains about being unable to campaign in swing states because of his court case, is spending the day off hosting buyers of his NFT trading cards at Mar-a-Lago instead of campaigning. https://t.co/3ZxMXcHWZD — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) May 8, 2024

For the business magnate, NFTs represent a sizable source of revenue. From financial statements last year, Trump claimed to have made $100,000 to $1 million in 2022 from NFTs alone. Trump's "Mugshot" NFTs, a play on his mugshot from his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, last year on allegations that he plotted to rig the state's 2020 election results, are a huge hit. Images on the NFTs include the mugshot itself, a drawing of Trump wearing a cowboy hat, and a cartoonish depiction of an extremely fit Trump holding lightning bolts in his hands with the words "America's Superhero" printed beneath.

These rare physical cards contain an ACTUAL piece of the suit President Trump wore during his MugShot photo in Fulton County, GA last August. Some also contain a piece of the tie he wore that day as well. pic.twitter.com/FRAC4ZxdHp — CollectTrumpCards (@CollectTrump) May 3, 2024

A physical card with a fragment of the suit that Trump seems to have worn the day he was detained in August is also expected to be given to supporters who purchased enough NFTs to be invited to the dinner. In a video he posted about the cards, Trump claims that some will be signed by him. Before the dinner, buyers who paid close to $10,000 for 100 NFTs were also invited to a "VIP" cocktail event. Physical cards featuring bits of the suit and tie that Trump was wearing at the time of his arrest are meant to be given to them.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is denouncing Trump as "a con artist" in the wake of news about the dinner. “Donald Trump is nothing but a con artist who has ripped off the American people time and time again, and this election is no different: Trump has hawked bootleg sneakers, peddled his own Bible, and pushed NFTs,” said Alex Floyd, DNC rapid response director, in a statement to The Hill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

“As Trump continues to back a laughably out-of-touch MAGAnomics agenda that puts his ultra-wealthy friends ahead of hardworking families, Americans aren’t falling for the con job. Voters see right through Trump’s never-ending grifting and will reject his extreme and unpopular brand at the ballot box in November,” he added.

And grifter of the century — me (@GlenBrown15) May 8, 2024

Trump is also under fire for not campaigning. Trump spoke to reporters on May 7 outside the courthouse after adult film star Stormy Daniels testified to a series of embarrassing disclosures about their sexual encounter. "I'd like to be campaigning," Trump had stated on what he'd like to do instead of coming to court. Aside from the NFT buyers' dinner, it didn't seem like his team had any plans for the day. Wednesday, a recess day for the Trump trial, could have been used for campaigning. On Wednesday 2 weeks ago, he went golfing, an action that had drawn harsh criticism from social media.