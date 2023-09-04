Trump Jr. Asks Followers To Help ‘The Cause’ by Buying Merchandise Featuring His Dad’s Mugshot

While liberals were rejoicing over the shame that Donald Trump should feel after his scowling face was immortalized in a prison mug shot, the former President and his acolytes, including his son Donald Trump Jr., felt no shame and were instead celebrating in their own special way. On Monday's episode of his Triggered podcast, Trump Jr. urged listeners to donate to him so that he could support "the cause", as reported by OK Magazine.

Also Read: Donald Trump Fantasizes About What He’ll Do to Joe Biden After a Win

While he doesn't appear to be strongly opposed, he does indicate that he understands, "other people have made [a] very good living doing the MAGA merch, even if, none of the money actually goes towards the [Trump] campaign or the cause." To be clear, he did not "feel right about profiting" from his father's detention; nevertheless, he did highlight how "important" it was to stand by his father. In order to "push back against some of the insanity, the miscarriage of justice," he added, he would donate "all the profits" to his father's legal defense fund.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The 45th President used his "old friend" Twitter (now known as X) to announce his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia. This was his first appearance on the platform since early January 2021. Trump posted a photo of himself that got almost 90 million views in less than nine hours and included a link to his 2024 campaign website. The first mug shot from Trump's numerous indictments has become an immediate global hit, as was expected months ago, and the President has started utilizing it to promote his campaign's fundraising efforts. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. reposted the image of his father's mugshot and promoted a post selling "Free Trump" T-shirts and posters for $29.99 and $19.99, respectively.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice

Also Read: Here’s the Reason Why Joe Biden Declined to Comment on Donald Trump’s Arrest

There are a variety of products with mugshots available for purchase on Trump Jr.'s website. Everything from t-shirts and mugs to koozies, posters, stickers, and hoodies features the now-famous image. He conceded that he would be unable to prevent others from profiting from the image, stating, "That's the nature of capitalism." Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s fiancée, and Eric Trump, Trump's younger brother, both shared the tweet with the "Never Surrender" message. However, neither Ivanka nor Tiffany Trump have posted the mugshot of their father online.

Imagine indicting Donald Trump three times, hyping the fourth indictment up to be the best one yet, finally getting to be able to get a mugshot of the former president, releasing the mugshot…



…and then Trump throws the mugshot in a fundraising email, comes back to X and steals… pic.twitter.com/OLorOrG8UT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023

Also Read: Study Suggests Donald Trump’s Ineligibility for Second Presidential Run, Yet He Continues to Campaign

Guilfoyle is a former San Francisco prosecutor who signed an oath to protect law and order and the United States Constitution in her professional capacity. Many people will find it strange that she is supporting someone who has been charged with 13 counts of racketeering, conspiracy, and attempts to influence the presidential election in Georgia. By paraphrasing Trump's "Never Surrender" motto, Guilfoyle unwittingly opened the floodgates to jokes about both herself and the President. The comments section of her page was flooded with smiley faces and reminders that Trump "literally did surrender." A long motorcade brought him to the Fulton County, Georgia, prison, where he voluntarily surrendered to face 13 charges.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s How You Can Watch Donald Trump’s Georgia Indictment Court House Trial Live

Trump Claims He Was 'Too Busy' Saving the World From a 'Nuclear Holocaust' Rather Than Committing Fraud