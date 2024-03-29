Internet Calls Trump Out for Golfing Instead of Campaigning Amid Severe Cash Crunch: ‘He’s Broke’

While Donald Trump may have gotten a lifeline making his $464 million bond a bit easier, it's no secret his campaign has been going through a severe cash crunch in comparison with his competitor, President Joe Biden.

Trump has been playing golf, whereas his attorneys are undoubtedly frantically trying to come up with the $464 million to cover his appeal bond after a New York judge convicted him guilty of fraud. Two days before the court's Monday, March 25, payment deadline, the 77-year-old was playing golf instead of campaigning on Saturday, receiving heavy backlash on social media for not paying enough attention to his crisis, OK! Magazine reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Ferrey

One person commented on X next to a video showing Trump standing behind his golf cart while a supporter praised his shot, “He hasn’t campaigned in over a week, but he keeps posting videos of people praising him for his golf game today.”

Many people responded to the video by pointing out that the ex-commander-in-chief is probably not campaigning right now because he ran out of money. “He's probably trying to golf while he still can. He may not own that golf course tomorrow,” an X user joked, while another trolled him saying, “Shouldn’t he be looking for $500M from somewhere.”

He hasn’t campaigned in over a week, but he keeps posting videos of people praising him for his golf game today. pic.twitter.com/QdvU1eiRh5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 24, 2024

Another user quipped, “Can’t afford to campaign!! He’s broke,” while another remarked, “Excuse me, is he in complete denial that he needs $500M by Monday?” Another user slammed him on X, “He looks a lot older without makeup and, is it me, or is he starting to look a bit like Chris Christie around the waist.”

The courts gave Trump a lifeline on Monday and set a trial date for the first-ever criminal trial of a former president in US history, two decisions that underscored the relentless barrage of legal issues that surround him, CNN reported.

He was granted permission by a New York appeals court to fight the $464 million civil fraud judgment against him, his adult sons, and his business, the Trump Organization, by posting a lowered $175 million bail. Trump assured reporters that he would use cash as security to cover the bond. Trump was unable to post a $464 million bail to fight the civil fraud judgment against him and over 30 companies denied covering his surety for the bond, according to his attorneys last week.

Trump did fuck all except golf and tweet while in office. And now he's making all the same "Make America Great Again" campaign promises he made the last time. 🙄 — Paul (@Rarefied_Alien) March 26, 2024

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, gave Trump until Monday to post bail or she would start the process of taking away his properties. However, with the appeals court's decision to grant Trump an extra 10 days to provide a $175 million bail, he has a lifeline. James' office shared in a statement, "Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud... The $464 million judgment – plus interest – against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands."