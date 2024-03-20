Insiders Concerned as Smaller But Important Donors Abandon Donald Trump's Campaign Amid Cash Crunch

As GOP nominee Donald Trump struggles to raise funds for both his mounting legal fees and his presidential campaign, sources note another big problem in his fundraising efforts. Citing members of Trump's inner circle, a CNBC article claims that the former President's campaign staff is apparently frustrated by the dearth of smaller contributors who helped propel him to the White House in 2016. In January of this year, Trump's campaign announced that it had only received $3 million from small-dollar donations, i.e., individuals who pay $200 or less. The Trump reelection campaign revealed that, compared to 2019, it raised 62.5% less money from small-dollar donations in 2023, per Raw Story.

Furthermore, according to the same sources, there might not be much that Trump or his team can do to regain the support of contributors. Scheduling issues are one of the things impeding the former president, a Republican fundraiser and Trump supporter said to CNBC. Trump “has to be at the event [to raise money]. How do you get there if you’re in court?” asked the source, referring to Trump's visits to courts as he faces over 90 indictments. “The enthusiasm for voting for him is there. Maybe the enthusiasm in terms of giving may not be there.” Despite losing his 2020 reelection campaign, Trump has received $378 million in small contributions, which accounted for half of his total funds.

Trump has found it very hard to garner support, funding, or votes from supporters of Nikki Haley. Trump also threatened to remove Haley contributors from his campaign earlier this year. “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to [Haley] from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them,” he wrote on Truth Social, as per The Hill. However, the threat simply made it more difficult for Trump's campaign to get on board former Haley backers, with whom they had communicated as late as March 4. Few of them have crossed over to Trump's side, which is far from Haley's.

According to those briefed on the situation, some contributors are also wary of supporting the Republican National Committee or the recently established joint fundraising committee that would gather funds for the RNC, Trump's campaign, and several state GOP parties. Their hesitation, according to insiders, is partly due to worries that the RNC will utilize the funds to cover Trump's high legal bills rather than aid in the election of Republicans.

Republicans dispute that assertion, but a recently formed joint fundraising committee, the Trump 47 Committee, intends to distribute funds to the RNC, Trump's campaign, state parties, and—most importantly—Save America, the leadership PAC connected to the former President that spent $24 million on his legal bills in the second half of 2023. Trump 47 and other joint fundraising committees are permitted to take in about $1 million from each contribution. However, those familiar with the situation told CNBC that Trump has not gotten donations or commitments from many rich Republicans.