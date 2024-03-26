Eric Trump Revealed That Insurance Companies Laughed When He Sought a $464M Bond for Donald Trump

Eric Trump expressed deep concern over the huge penalty imposed on his father, former President Donald Trump, as a result of a civil fraud verdict. He revealed that when he sought to secure his father's half-billion-dollar bond, insurance companies were left shocked. According to Mediaite, the former president had until Monday to produce the $464 million fine. Failure to comply could have resulted in Attorney General Letitia James initiating the seizure of his assets, including bank accounts and significant properties such as the Trump Tower.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago

During his conversation with Maria Bartiromo, Eric emphasized the impossibility of obtaining such a substantial bond within the United States. In a Fox News interview, he said, “No one’s ever seen a bond this size." As reported by The Hill, he continued, "Every single person, when I came to them saying, ‘Hey, can I get a half-billion-dollar bond?’ They were laughing. Top executives of large insurance companies had never seen anything of this size." Bartiromo also probed him about the process that led to the court determining the $454 million penalty. In response, Eric said, “You know what it was, it was a crooked number. There are no victims; there is no number. The number should be zero.”

He added, “I went after the largest sureties in the world. They said, ‘Eric, the last time we’ve seen a bond that size is when we did the Big Dig of Boston, which was a $25 billion construction project that lasted almost 25 years!’ They’re trying to put my father out of business, they’re trying to take all his resources that he’s trying to put into his own campaign for the presidency." Elaborating on the issue, he said, "Letitia James campaigned on this promise, and now they’re making him do something that’s not physically possible! Putting up a half-a-billion-dollar bond— bonds that size don’t exist in this country."

Eric Trump, in Brutal Self-Own, Says Insurance Companies ‘Were Laughing’ as He Tried to Secure $464M Bond for Donald Trumphttps://t.co/nzirjXFqVl — Myra Beth Texan (@missmyra1963) March 25, 2024

Additionally, Eric also outlined the absurdity of such a penalty, "A $10 million bond is a large bond. A $15 million bond is an enormous bond. A half-billion-dollar bond? Maria…this is lawfare. They want to hurt my father, who’s winning the presidential race right now. He’s beating Biden in every single poll in every single swing state. He came out and said he wants to put hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign. And, how do they deprive him of that?"

“It’s going to backfire because he’s going to win this in November, and everybody in this country universally knows exactly what these people are doing,” Eric further told Bartiromo. Meanwhile, as reported by CNN, Donald recently achieved a partial victory regarding the bond. Monday saw significant legal developments in New York for him. An appeals court decided to grant him an additional 10 days to pay a reduced bond of $175 million to appeal the $464 million civil fraud judgment against him and his company. Donald meanwhile informed reporters that he would cover the bond to temporarily prevent the New York Attorney General from moving forward with seizing his property.