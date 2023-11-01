According to reports from RadarOnline, Donald Trump went on a morning rage targeting both Joe Biden and the federal judge presiding over his lawsuit in Washington, DC. He woke up around 4 a.m. and went straight to his personal social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about the 'broken' system. Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Why didn’t they start the totally political BIDEN INDICTMENTS & COURT CASES Three (3) Years Ago, instead of the MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN??? Third World Country-ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!" In another post, he wrote, "If they started the highly political Biden Indictments 3 years ago, everything would now be finished. THEY WAITED UNTIL MY CAMPAIGN BEGAN!"

But Trump did not stop there. He went on to target the judge and complained about the unfair trial, "The Obama appointed Federal Judge in D.C, a TRUE TRUMP HATER, is incapable of giving me a fair trial. Her Hatred of President DONALD J. TRUMP is so great that she has been diagnosed with a major, and incurable, case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!!" He further wrote, "These highly political (All started by Crooked Joe Biden!) Lawsuits and Indictments shouldn’t be allowed to start until AFTER THE ELECTION IS OVER! Our Founding Fathers are looking down at Biden with scorn!"

Donald Trump seemed 'furious' and beat the table before dramatically exiting the courtroom during the third day of his fraud trial in New York, Newsweek reported. Danya Perry, Michael Cohen's lawyer, said, "[Judge Arthur Engoron] swiftly denied the motion. Trump pounded the table and he just stormed out and his team and all the secret service were required to scramble and chase after him. He was red in the face, he was furious. He said something I couldn't quite capture like 'This is ridiculous' or 'this is a lie' or something and went out and gave a little impromptu press conference about how he had just won the case and then left."

Cohen, Trump's former attorney, testified that he could not remember whether or not Trump had directed him to inflate the values of his assets on financial documents. Perry claimed that a Trump family attorney, Cliff Robert, immediately requested Engoron to throw the lawsuit out based on Cohen's admission. However, the judge denied the request, and Trump stood up and stormed out of the courtroom. Trump left the court to address the press but returned later.

After Trump made a social media post criticizing Engoron's clerk and revealing a photo of her with New York Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Engoron issued a gag order prohibiting parties from discussing court personnel, reported CNN. Last week, Trump was fined $5,000 for failing to remove the offensive message from his website; his attorneys claimed the oversight was accidental. Trump was also cautioned that future offenses would result in more severe penalties, including possible jail. Judge Engoron stated, "Donald Trump has received ample warning from this Court as to the possible repercussions of violating the gag order. He specifically acknowledged that he understood and would abide by it. Accordingly, issuing yet another warning is no longer appropriate; this Court is way behind the ‘warning’ stage."

