When Donald Trump Got Booed Upon Showing Up For SC/Clemson Game: “Witless Show of Arrogance”

A thunderous chorus of boos accompanied Donald Trump's entrance at the South Carolina/Clemson football game on November 25, 2023. Isaac Bailey, a McClatchy columnist, delivered a scathing critique of the former President and the 'cowards' who allowed him to take the field in a brutal oped published in The State on November 26. Bailey said that the game, which he called 'a quasi-religious holiday in the Palmetto State,' now bears the 'stench' of a Trump presence, per Raw Story.

Even the Clemson band booed Trump 🤣pic.twitter.com/pFTYIb97zN — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 26, 2023

As his advance crew gathered to get the crowd to applaud him, Trump was instead booed as he waited in his car. As the jeers rained down at him, one could see him thoughtfully looking out of his car, ready to speed away to where Steven Cheung and Jason Miller (his aides) were gathering his fans, per Meidas Touch Network.

Wannabe dictator Trump booed as he arrives at South Carolina football game, does phony half-hearted wave. pic.twitter.com/jkFyUnEg15 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 26, 2023

Apart from Bailey's harsh evaluation of the former President, which included calling him 'a 91-time indicted and credibly-accused sexual abuser,' the author also attacked South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, saying the governor "should be ashamed. But you’d have to possess a shred of integrity for shame to be even a possibility, so I get why he isn’t."

Trump getting booed at the Clemson-South Carolina game is even better than that time Ted Cruz got called a racist piece of shit in NY. pic.twitter.com/3cw2gSkRL8 — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) November 26, 2023

The writer further slammed the college, saying, "The University of South Carolina should be ashamed. But it is run by cowards comfortable bending the knee to a compromised governor and an even more compromised presidential candidate who inspired a violent attack at the heart of our democracy just a couple of years ago."

Bailey then added, "Whoever signed off on that pathetic Trump parade should be fired, though I suspect, given how far we’ve fallen from any sense of decency, they may have already received a raise."

He also brought up the fact that Trump attended the South Carolina football game but has otherwise declined to ever appear on the debate platform alongside former governor Nikki Haley (R-SC), who is also vying for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. "Trump hasn’t participated in Republican primary debates because polls show he’s far ahead of the field. And yet, he showed up in South Carolina’s state capitol to make a spectacle of himself and sully one of our most-cherished annual traditions," Bailey wrote.

"It’s that they knew everyone with the power to stop their witless show of machismo and arrogance would roll over and let them do whatever the heck they wanted to do," Bailey wrote before concluding, "Haley’s team won the football game, and she won an important political victory against a man who brags about how tough he is but whose decision to fly into Columbia was political weakness.

McMaster and others pretended the man they treated like an emperor had new clothes. But those of us with eyes and a functioning brain know the truth, that he was exposed as the naked coward’s bully he’s long been."

