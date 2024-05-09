Andy Cohen Responded to Lawsuit Claims by Calling Them ‘Hurtful’ and ‘Ridiculous'

Andy Cohen is breaking his silence for the first time regarding the accusations leveled against him and Bravo by former Real Housewives stars. He strongly criticized the lawsuits filed against them and expressed his desire to continue his partnership with Bravo for the foreseeable future. As reported by The US Sun, the Bravo executive addressed some of the allegations surrounding the show's production, including claims that producers may have undermined the sobriety of certain stars for higher ratings. Cohen also responded to recent remarks by Leah McSweeney, who alleged that producers had hidden liquor bottles on set.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Astrid Stawiarz

Denying it, he said, "Sure, there are people who drink. There are many people who never drink. We don’t force anyone to do anything. But no one is secretly hiding liquor bottles on set. That’s ridiculous. We’ve been very supportive of people’s sobriety." McSweeney also said that Bravo has a "rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol. It's a workplace culture where toxicity, alcoholism, and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated." Additionally, she also accused Cohen of using cocaine.

'I KNOW THE TRUTH' Andy Cohen hits back at ‘hurtful’ and ‘ridiculous’ lawsuit claims as he ‘hopes Bravo will keep him employed’ https://t.co/b5w7DzjCI7 — Courtney Ciandella (@CourtneyTheSun) May 8, 2024

However, Cohen's representative refuted McSweeney's assertions, labeling them as entirely false. Furthermore, in his interview, Cohen candidly tackled the criticisms leveled against him. According to PEOPLE, he said, “Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life. That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that.” Cohen expressed his immense pride in the strong bonds he has forged over his two decades at Bravo.

Some time back, Cohen was stuck in yet another controversy. In February, the reunion host faced allegations of sexual misconduct from former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, who claimed he made inappropriate comments toward her. Glanville stated in a legal letter that Cohen sent her a video while intoxicated, in which he bragged about his plan to sleep with another Bravo star and invited her to witness it via FaceTime. The court documents stated, "Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted."

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

Upon hearing the accusations, Cohen offered his apologies to the former model for any wrongdoing on his part. Meanwhile, last month, a source claimed that Cohen was in talks for his exit deal following the multiple allegations against him. However, a Bravo spokesperson dismissed these claims. Cohen said, "Hopefully [Bravo will] keep employing me for a while because I like it there. But you know, everyone is ultimately replaceable. I love doing the shows, but if it all went away tomorrow for some reason, I’ll be fine. I can write books, I have a successful radio career at Sirius. There are lots of things that I can do. And now that I have a family, I know now that I’ll never be alone."