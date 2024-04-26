Lara Trump Falsely Claims RNC Has Lawsuits in '81 States,' Despite U.S. Having 50

The U.S. has fifty states, however, it seems, Lara Trump differs on it. In a recent statement that caught the attention of netizens, the Republican party co-chair asserted that the country has eighty states, which left everyone gaping with surprise.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Lara Trump stated this during an interview with Newsmax, which was later shared by the Democratic National Committee on X and quickly sparked ridicule. "We have lawsuits in 81 states right now. We're going to have lawyers in all the major polling locations," Trump declared. The tweet gained heated counter comments as USA Today editor, Mike Freeman tweeted, "Maybe there are 81 states in the future and she’s a time traveler." While Paul Lander quipped, "RNC co-Chair Lara Trump: We have lawsuits in 81 states right now. Including the state of denial…"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Omar Vega

Paul Rudnick, on the other hand, stated, "Lara, the Dumbest Trump, just announced the RNC is bringing election interference lawsuits in '81 states.' She added, 'Including West Missitucky, Upper Narnia, New Polyvinyl, South Oxyclean and my home state of Moronia.'" The late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel couldn't hold himself back from commenting, "Not just Tennessee, eleven-essee, twelve-essee. West Dakota, South Virginia. Indiana, Out-Diana, you name it, they're suing," as he mocked the factually incompetent statement by Trump that made waves over the internet.

Laura Trump: “We have lawsuits in 81 states right now”



Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/d9c1ZSE0xD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 24, 2024

Trump has drawn previous criticism for her remarks. In April, during an interview on Newsmax, she reiterated her view that Donald Trump faced unprecedented mistreatment compared to other presidents. In a recent incident, she tackled accusations about her intelligence on an episode of her podcast, The Right View with Lara Trump. Lara took on her role as RNC co-chair in March, partnering with Michael Whatley, the former chair of the North Carolina GOP. The former President publicly supported Lara's appointment in February, commending her as a proficient communicator who embodies the principles of MAGA.

Nobody tell her. Let her keep saying it. — JEENA♡ (@eem_Jina) April 24, 2024

Lara, married to Eric Trump, son of former President Trump, was discussing the RNC's initiatives aimed at addressing concerns about voter fraud and ensuring election integrity. In a recent interview, the daughter-in-law of Trump drew attention by mentioning that the Republican National Committee (RNC) has staff capable of overseeing ballot management at polling sites during elections. Lara, who holds the position of RNC co-chair, made this remark while discussing the GOP's plans for the upcoming 2024 election with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, as reported by HuffPost. Reflecting the assertions about election fraud often associated with the ex-POTUS, Lara detailed the RNC's plans for a substantial election integrity operation. She said, "We now have the ability at the RNC not just to have poll watchers, people standing in polling locations, but people who can physically handle the ballots," which left several puzzled.