Indicted Trump Valet: Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Fired From White House, Hired at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, finds himself embroiled in controversy, having been accused of sexual misconduct and subsequently dismissed from his position at the White House before joining Trump's team at Mar-a-Lago, as reported by Radar Online. Nauta's termination from the White House stemmed from multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him during the summer of 2021, according to sources cited in the report.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy

In the summer of 2021, Nauta was taken off the White House premises and his security clearance was suspended, according to a story published by Daily Beast. Since 2012, the 40-year-old married Navy enlistee has been a member of the White House Presidential Support Detail. The source also disclosed that Nauta chose to leave the Navy in September 2021, not long after accepting a job offer to work directly for Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

It has now been made public that Nauta was fired from his position at the White House as a result of accusations of sexual misconduct made against the valet by at least three other White House employees. Allegations of sexual misconduct against Nauta purportedly involved instances of harassment, adultery, fraternization, and revenge porn; all of these episodes allegedly transpired while Nauta was serving as Trump's valet in the White House. Nauta allegedly had "abusive relationships" with those who accused him, according to Daily Beast.

In addition, it is said that he threatened to release nude pictures of his alleged victims. Though Nauta was allegedly escorted from the White House on the same day that he acknowledged the relationships during an interview about the topic, it is unknown whether the White House or Navy ever charged Nauta with any misbehavior breaches.

WALT NAUTA WAS PERSONALLY INSTRUCTED BY DONALD TRUMP ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND MISCONDUCT. TWO PEAS IN A POD. https://t.co/durjacBUmR — POPPO (@poppo2023a) February 2, 2024

Fast-forward to June 2023, when Nauta and Trump were both indicted for their suspected roles in the federal classified papers case against the former president. "I have just learned that the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide," Trump posted in June on his Truth Social. "He did an excellent job! The beleaguered former president went on, "He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about 'Trump.’"

In closing, Trump said, "He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot," in the June 2023 post. “The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!" When it came to attempting to block the investigation into the possession of highly classified papers at Mar-a-Lago in August, Nauta entered a not-guilty plea. The trial of Trump and Nauta about the matter involving the highly classified documents is presently set to begin in May.