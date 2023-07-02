'Insecure' Johnny Depp Suspected Amber Heard of Cheating With 'Potato Head' Channing Tatum

Back in the day, when Johnny Depp was "happily" married to Amber Heard, the reality was not all hunky-dory. Their breakup was a public event, making them lose every ounce of privacy they'd been left with. Their public trial was one of the most talked-about dramas in Hollywood, where paparazzi and public opinion together sabotaged their image permanently.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Murray

While the media captured every second of their court trial, the ex-couple accused each other of various things, the latest being accusations of affairs. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor accused Heard of cheating on him with Channing Tatum while they were shooting the 2014 film Magic Mike XXL. Before this serious charge, the Aquaman actress claimed Depp hit and bruised her face.

Tatum aside, Depp believed Heard was "romantically" involved with many A-listers from Bollywood. However, Heard denied all the claims and emphasized that Depp was a "jealous" husband.

Amber Heard told jurors that she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp after he threw a cell phone that hit her in the face. The incident made her realize the marriage was ‘falling apart’ despite her attempts to repair it, she said https://t.co/rPopXJ3OAf pic.twitter.com/07mloexc6Z — Reuters (@Reuters) May 17, 2022

She continued to state that Depp suffered from insecurities and considered her male co-stars a "sexual threat." During the heavily publicized trial, the ex-couple didn't shy away from washing their dirty laundry in public, and Heard explained that the Sleepy Hollow actor suspected her of having an affair with every co-actor she had.

"He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelli Garner," per Fandom Wire.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim P. Whitby

She continued that Depp taunted her with her co-actors and called them names while he was intoxicated. He called Leonardo Di Caprio "pumpkin-head," Channing Tatum "potato-head," and referenced Jim Sturgess as Jim "Turd" Sturgess, reported by Page Six.

She continued in her statement, "He would taunt me about it and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars." Heard further accused, "He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it—when I really hadn't."

VERDICT REACHED: Jury finds Amber Heard defamed her former husband Johnny Depp.#DeppVsHeard #verdict https://t.co/aYEhwthksB pic.twitter.com/fvO9CKqZqZ — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 1, 2022

However, despite Heard's claims, the chemistry between Tatum and her was fiery. Their on-screen chemistry prompted Tatum's then-wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, to regularly visit the set of Magic Mike XXL. The script demanded them to dance, flirt, and even share intimate moments, and this tensed their relationship with their real-life partners.

As per OK Magazine, the on-screen couple was "visibly flirty" even after the cameras stopped rolling, and everybody on set could see it. The reports also suggested that Tatum's ex-wife Jenna brought their daughter on the film set so the actor would remain focused on family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Nevertheless, for both actors, things didn't turn out right. Their relationships fell apart as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced in 2017, while Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum went separate ways in 2019.

Amber Heard took a sabbatical from Hollywood and has been focusing on her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

