Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were the ultimate power couple in the entertainment industry for the time they were married. Sadly, after four children and seven years, their relationship came to an end due to a plethora of reasons. Although their divorce was extremely messy, it didn't stop either of them from moving on. Even though Kardashian remains happily single, West allegedly married Bianca Censori earlier this year. Even if it appears that he's 'happily married,' perhaps he hasn't fully moved on from his ex-wife, especially not after this newfound revelation came to light.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Edward Berthelot

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson Sets the Record Straight on Taylor-Travis Relationship Remarks: "I Did Not Bash Anyone’s Romance"

As per Radar Online, West reportedly desires to mold Censori into a more 'obedient' version of his ex-wife. This has taken many people by surprise, considering West married Censori just two months shy of his divorce from his ex-wife. The blissfully married couple was first spotted getting cozy in early January this year at his brand Yeezy's establishment. They appeared to be so taken with each other that they decided to take their relationship to a whole new level after spending hardly a month and a half with each other. Since then, they've never been apart.

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'instructs' his 'wife' Bianca Censori to 'NEVER speak', insiders claim - and has even 'given her a list of rules to live by' that dictates what she has to wear and foods she is allowed to eat.



Kanye West has instructed his new 'wife' Bianca Censori to… pic.twitter.com/2lEUKC8W2d — BABA VOSS (@babishaaq) October 7, 2023

Although Censori may or may not be aware of speculations concerning her hubby's desire to 'transform' her into a version of Kardashian, she seemingly doesn't care about what others have to think. As Daily Mail reported, she's apparently quite smitten by West, and worried friends of hers who finally managed to get in touch with Censori were told to "f--- off" by her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About 'Hair Pulling, Nail Digging' Fights in an Instagram Story for Kim's 43rd Birthday

Furthermore, it was previously reported that West allegedly dictated most aspects of Censori's lifestyle, including her ensemble at home or out in public, what she communicates to the world, and even her eating habits. An insider with close contact and knowledge of the situation said, "Kanye dictates to her how to act and what to say and what her style should be." But this isn't the only thing that West reportedly intends to monitor thoroughly. All of this ties into a 'grander scheme' of things for Censori to be 'more obedient' in comparison to Kardashian.

Trying to control another adult like this is weird — ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) October 7, 2023

Also Read: Kanye West Claims He Is Autistic and Accuses Kim Kardashian of Keeping Children Away From Him

As per another source, West joked to his friends about "working with clay" in order to continually "mold and shape" Censori into the woman he truly desires. In a birds-eye view, this behavior may appear rather toxic, but as aforementioned, Censori seemingly doesn't mind it and is going with the flow of things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

Nonetheless, the pair seem to be going strong and aren't letting outer influences hinder their blissful life. The two were recently spotted in Italy getting quite hot and heavy with each other, resulting in quite a lot of controversy, as per Mirror. To add to this, West's brand Yeezy shared a glimpse of him and possibly Censori crashing an Italian wedding on their official Instagram account. As of now, West hasn't issued an official statement concerning the aforementioned claims and remains mum on the matter.

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says Janelle and Him Could Reconcile But is 'Afraid' of Christine's 'Pathetic' Influence

Dave Chappelle Fans Walk Out of Show After He Slams Israel’s 'War Crimes' Against Gaza: “Felt Unsafe”