Here’s How You Can Watch Donald Trump’s Georgia Indictment Court House Trial Live

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who will be presiding over the Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump, stated in his latest ruling on Thursday that the trial will be live-streamed for the public on the court’s YouTube channel and Channel 2 Action News TV channel.

Addressing the local news outlet, Judge McAfee said, "We have been livestreaming all of our major proceedings on a Fulton County-provided YouTube channel," Judge McAfee said during the hearing, according to WSB-TV. "And our plan was to do that with this case as well. So there’s going to be a YouTube feed the entire time."

Also Read: Trump Claims He Was 'Too Busy' Saving the World From a 'Nuclear Holocaust' Rather Than Committing Fraud

As per the Verge, Judge McAfee has also ruled that members of the press will be allowed to use their cellphones and computers inside the courtroom as "long as they avoid recording the trial." The Republican leader has so far pleaded 'not guilty' to the criminal charges related to his alleged attempt to overthrow the presidential election results of 2020 in Georgia. Trump is charged with 13 felony counts in the state, including racketeering, posing false statements, and conspiring to file false documents.

As per the Independent, the 2024 presidential frontrunner has already waived his right to an arraignment, scheduled for September 6 at the Fulton County. Which means Trump will not be physically present during his indictment hearings at the courthouse. Trump's lawyer Steven Sadow has stated that the former president has also requested a speedy trial.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden a "Mental Catastrophe," Says He's Leading The US to World War III

As per the Independent, “President Trump moves the Court to sever his case from those of his co-defendants who have demanded a speedy trial ... and who have a scheduled trial date of October 23, 2023,” lawyer Sadow stated in a filing on Thursday. The legal filing also states that the timeline wouldn’t allow the counsel to “have sufficient time to prepare President Trump’s case”. A few of the co-accused from the 18 co-dependants have also waived their right to an arraignment, they include Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Trevian Kutti, Ray Smith, and Rudy Giuliani. The remainder co-dependants who are also charged are still expected to appear for the court hearing next week. Meanwhile, on his usual social rant on Truth Social, Trump posted, “I am being “railroaded” by a highly partisan and corrupt system of 'Injustice', headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country!”

Also Read: Donald Trump's Ex-Attorney Loses Defamation Lawsuit Against Georgia Election Workers

In another rant, Trump once again targeted Biden indirectly and accused him of keeping him locked with courthouse dates. Trump wrote, "Keep Indicting your Political Opponent, it makes no difference for what, or why. Keep him off the “campaign trail” and in the courthouse instead. Don’t think of his Rights, the Constitution, or Liberty. Sit back and Watch America Crumble!"

More from Inquisitr

New York Attorney General Alleges Donald Trump Inflated His Assets by $2.2 Billion in a Fraud Case

Donald Trump Thinks Vivek Ramaswamy Would Make a 'Very Good' Running Mate for 2024 Elections