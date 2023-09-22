Kim Kardashian Proudly Shows Off North West’s Paintings Inspired by Real-Life People

With her realistic landscape paintings, North West is showcasing her prodigious talent as an artist. Kim Kardashian, a proud mother, has presented a collection of stunning artworks that depict gripping events inspired by people in real life. North's expert recreation of the 'Screaming Man' appears to be a painting of either herself or her famous mother; fans even believed it to be the iconic rapper Nicki Minaj.

Kim Kardashian shares painting made by North West. pic.twitter.com/TT9jvE2jPD — Poo Crave (@Poo_Crave) September 21, 2023

@clockergoated4 tweeted - "Is that Nicki Minaj?" The Hulu star shared another of her 10-year-old daughter's paintings that resembled momager Kris Jenner. Fans even commented that the female depicted in the painting looked similar to RHONY star Luann de Lesseps. @joeee1993 tweeted - "She turned Luanne into Michelle Obama." Another fan @jameslaura86 tweeted - "Is that Captain Sandy or LuAnn?"

Is that Nicki Minaj — The Clocker (@clockergoated4) September 21, 2023

Kim posted an additional stunning oil painting by North, this time featuring Katy Perry, who is one of her favorite music artists, the reality star captioned the image - “It’s Time for fresh Fruta!” Perry is depicted in the painting with an apple and banana in each hand. The singer of the hit song Fireworks is shown selecting her favorite fruits from an aisle while sporting a shiny purple strapless dress and high heels.

Kim Kardashian shares North West’s latest painting, a depiction of Katy Perry’s “it’s TIME for fresh FRUTA!” pic.twitter.com/3J0ZmCnvPJ — Platinum Pop (@xPlatinumPop) September 20, 2023

As per People, North and Perry had danced together in April as part of the Harley's In Hawaii singer's residency show in Las Vegas. "So the reason I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok," Perry had told West on stage during their performance. "I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer than to show the world your awesome dance moves?" North had politely made one request: "Can my friends come out with me?" "She's got friends, she doesn't wanna do it alone," the Dark Horse singer had responded while allowing the 10-year-old to let three of her friends join her on stage. "This is awesome."

"Honestly, I'm the biggest Katy Perry fan," Kim had told the E.T. singer backstage. "I'm not just saying that because you're here." The reality star shared a series of clips and photos from the event on her Instagram stories. Vogue's writer Emma Specter recently gushed about North's insanely talented artworks on the coveted fashion blog, "Now that I’ve laid eyes on North West’s newest painting, I know in my heart that my collection of novelty celebrity items is incomplete."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Foc Kan

Specter further marveled, "Not only do I genuinely like the color scheme and composition of her beach scene (very sunset-in-Barbieland!), but I’m also recalling all the bug-eyed stick figures and weirdly lumpy clay pots that I made at summer camp at North’s age. Listen, I’m sure my mom genuinely loved my inexpertly woven lanyards, but I don’t think other adults would have necessarily paid money for them—whereas I’m here to unabashedly state that I would buy this if it came up at, say, the SAG-AFTRA Entertainment Community Fund celebrity auction. I mean, if you came over and saw a genuine North West sunset hanging on my living room wall, you would tell everyone about it forever, and that’s the home-decor effect I’m going for."

