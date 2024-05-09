Here's Why Eva Mendes Possibly Won't Attend Another Met Gala, Hinting in Cryptic Message

Eva Mendes has hit up the Met Gala red carpet a bunch of times. Serving iconic looks and making major fashion statements. Her iconic moments are stamped in the history books of this fancy event. But now, the star has hinted that her days of attending the annual celebration might be over for good. In a nostalgic Instagram post, Mendes took a trip down memory lane. She shared a carousel of photos showing off some of her favorite Met Gala looks from over the years.

"Mami at the Met," she captioned the images, adding a poignant note that has left fans speculating about her future attendance. "Although I don't look forward to another Met Gala - it's fun to look back at them. These are some of my favorite looks."

Mendes made her Met Gala debut in 2004. She graced her first look on that red carpet in a turquoise and pink slip-dress. She topped it off with a feathery shawl and a matching satin bag. After skipping the 2005 event, she returned in 2006. She donned a beige Empire waist gown with ruffle details at the bust. It had a halter-style neckline, perfectly aligning with that year's "Anglomania" theme, as per 9Honey.

In 2007, Mendes switched things up with a silver belted mini dress and matching open-toed pumps. In 2008 we saw her in a strapless turquoise gown with a daring thigh-high slit. It totally rocked that "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" vibe. But she toned it down the next year with a simple yet classy silver column dress.

One of Mendes' most iconic Met Gala moments though? Definitely 2010, when she showed up in this crazy gorgeous mermaid gown covered in red roses. And get this - she had her hair in this chic updo that just took the whole elegant look to another level. In 2011, she donned a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder accordion dress in blue, and for her most recent Met Gala appearance in 2012, the actress wore a playful tiered red gown with 3D embellishments around the bust, as per People.

Even though Mendes doesn't seem up for more Met Galas, she once joked about rocking a sponge dress at the Oscars. In July 2023, she shared Instagram photos of herself dressed in a unique tricolored gown that, upon closer inspection, was actually made of her own Skura Style-branded kitchen sponges. "I think I found my Oscar dress early this year," Mendes quipped in the caption of the now-deleted post.

Fans are very disappointed to see Mendes potentially retire from the Met Gala. It's her dedication to family and her approach to fashion that continues to enchant her followers. Mendes has taken a step back from her acting career as well. She is focused on raising her two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8. She shares them with Ryan Gosling. "It was the easiest decision I've ever made," Mendes told People in May 2024. She also emphasized the importance of being present during her children's prime years.