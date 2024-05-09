Sketch Artist Receives 'Strange Emails' from 'Furious' MAGA Supporters for Donald Trump Artwork

Jane Rosenberg, a renowned courtroom sketch artist, is fearful of people who have been sending her "strange emails" for depicting Donald Trump in a 'certain' light. She's currently working live from the Republican front-runner's ongoing Hush Money trial at the Manhattan courtroom and apparently, her sketches seemed to have offended MAGA supporters.

She expressed her fear to CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, who quizzed her if she was afraid of Trump for making his sketches. But she denied it and instead revealed his fans have targeted her on occasions, "I do worry about it because I've gotten some strange emails from people who don't like the way I portray him or family of his, whatever."

Furthermore, Cooper curiously asked her about the sketching process and the color palette she uses, "I had a little orange section but he's not really fully orange," explained Rosenberg, adding, "My paper is kind of orange, kind of like what his skin tone is."

Meanwhile, the CNN host also questioned what Trump mouthed her and what his demeanor was like when he entered the courtroom. She replied, "He said hello today," however noting, "He doesn't always but he does know who I am. He's seen me in DC and Florida. He knows who I am, I guess [my drawing] was on the cover of New Yorker magazine."

Courtroom sketches show Stormy Daniels on the stand testifying as a witness in Trump’s hush money trial. Trump is 15 feet away as she testifies.



Rosenberg has been in the business for four decades, dubbed the 'Holbein of crime,' and previously worked on various criminal cases including the R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein trials which labeled her among the best in the business. The artist is employed by the news agency Reuters and has been tasked to depict courtroom activities from the public's eye where cameras are still prohibited.

Rosenberg was also on board during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, the "girlfriend" of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein who was convicted of sex trafficking charges and later committed suicide inside the prison cell while awaiting his trial. She recalled leaving her home at the crack of dawn to secure a suitable seat from where she could scan the courtroom for a more accurate sketch, per The Times.

Her sketch graced the cover of New Yorker Magazine for the April 17, 2023 issue when the former president was arraigned on thirty-four felony charges of falsifying business records. She said, "I have been doing this job for some forty-three years, but this was my most stressful assignment yet," as per The New Yorker.

Apparently, the now-renowned sketch artist took the drawing seriously when she was facing a financial crisis. Rosenberg studied art at the University of Buffalo and after over 40 years of experience, she can pull together a whole scene with precise details in a matter of seconds on paper, first making the broader strokes and filling in later. Her work went viral during Maxwell's case when interestingly, the defendant (Ghislaine) began sketching her while Rosenberg was engrossed in making her drawing.