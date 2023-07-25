Trump Faces Financial Crunch as Florida Lawyers Demand Money, Reveals Analyst: "Needs To Raise a Lot"

Former president Donald Trump is now facing escalating legal challenges after leaving office and is in a dangerous financial situation. Political journalists and analysts alike have taken note of a seeming desire on his part to connect with his fans through his agitated social media posts on Truth Social. Molly Jong-Fast, one of those analyzing the situation, drew attention to the impact of Trump's legal disputes, notably in Florida, where his attorneys are allegedly pressuring him for money, reported RawStory.

Trump has been dealing with a barrage of legal issues since leaving office. One of his legal challenges involves federal allegations stemming from his hoarding of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump is now facing 37 criminal accusations for mishandling confidential information. Thousands of documents, including around 100 that were classified, were confiscated during an FBI raid of his Florida residence last year, per BBC.

Also Read: Johnny Depp Apologized Publicly for a ‘Bad Joke’ About Killing Donald Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

The accusations concern both how he handled the records and his alleged efforts to thwart the FBI's efforts to obtain them. 34 felony counts of first-degree business record falsification have also been brought against Trump. The accusations are related to a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Trump's legal costs are soaring as he defends the cases in various jurisdictions.

One significant area of concern for the former president is his legal representation in Florida, where federal charges loom large over him. Trump is reportedly agitated because the attorneys handling his case have made high financial demands. Political analyst Molly Jong-Fast claims that these Florida attorneys have high-level security clearance and aren't afraid to pursue the required financing aggressively. Trump is struggling to raise the significant sum of money necessary to maintain his legal staff as the costs increase.

Glad to see it.



Trump's lawyers and others want Trump to pay upfront. He has proven to be a poor credit risk. https://t.co/5wNHIqVZpi — Thomas Kaine (@thomaskaine5) July 23, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Accuses DOJ of ‘Election Interference’, Questions ‘Timing’ of Letter: “Witch Hunt”

Jong-Fast informed MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, "He needs to raise a lot of money because these lawyers are very expensive." She added, "We've seen the reporting, especially those Florida lawyers with the security clearance are really holding him up for money."

"I would also say, remember, Trump's thing as he is trying to kick the can as much as possible with all of these cases, right?" she said. "This will be his second set of federal indictments. And may not be in Florida, so he may not be able to kick the can the way that he would with Judge [Aileen] Cannon, so I think that is something to think about."

Also Read: Trump 'Kissing' Kari Lake on Her Cheeks Video Goes Viral, Twitter in Frenzy

"But I do think he is ultimately quite scared," she continued. "You are seeing him tweet out a lot of really violent and scary stuff. He's truthing it, he's not tweeting it, and he's trying to scare, he's trying to distract, and get his supporters engaged. And he, again, needs to raise a lot of money."

References:

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-florida-trial/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61084161

https://twitter.com/thomaskaine5/status/1683127974030110723?s=20

https://youtu.be/Xv4Z-B1l8RM

More from Inquisitr

Here’s the Really Sad and Personal Explanation for Why Donald Trump Doesn’t Drink

Donald Trump's Trial on Unlawful Storage of Hundreds of Secret Documents Scheduled for May 2024