Judge Rejects 'Spousal Privilege' for Ivanka, Allows Emails With Jared Kushner to be Read in Court

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 05:18 PST, Nov 9, 2023
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Ivanka Trump, the former 'First Daughter,' found herself at the center of dad Donald Trump's high-profile New York fraud trial, ending her testimony with an unexpected twist. Her participation in the trial, in which her father and brothers have been accused of committing fraud for business gains, concluded with a fervent and dramatic exchange between one of the former President’s lawyers and the New York state attorneys. During Ivanka’s five-hour testimony, she answered a wide range of queries regarding her family’s financial dealings, her role in the Trump Organization, and property ventures. However, one particularly intense exchange during her testimony stole the show, igniting heated emotions in the courtroom.

 

In a dramatic moment, lawyer Jesus Suarez, representing Donald Trump, expressed irritation with the prosecution's 'behavior' during Ivanka’s testimony. He alleged that they were laughing at some of Ivanka's statements, stating, "I'm glad the government thinks this is funny." The attorney’s wrath was quickly followed by an assertion that the government was 'laughing at its own attempts to destroy this country.' For context, this transpired when she was asked how she allegedly got Deutsche Bank to reduce their minimum net worth so that her father could secure a loan. 

 

 

As per the New York Post, this courtroom drama was only one aspect in a saga that had Ivanka testify about several topics, including the finances of her father, the Trump Organization's dealings, and interactions between herself and her husband, Jared Kushner. Judge Arthur Engoron, conducting the bench trial, ruled that the emails between Ivanka and Jared could be considered as evidence, denying the 'spousal privilege' objection raised by the Trump clan's legal team.

 

Viewers witnessed Ivanka discussing her work and projects related to the Trump Organization, which included the renovation of the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., and other real estate endeavors. Intriguingly, it was her husband’s habit of giving business advice and interactions via email that caught the court’s attention. As per The Daily Mail, the emails between Ivanka and Jared (shared from their work addresses) were said to be significant to the case by the prosecution.

 

In defense, Ivanka asserted, “My husband also was in real estate,” from the witness stand. “Periodically, we would discuss what we were working on. It was not uncommon that I would ask my husband's perspective on something I was working on,” she continued. The central theme of these emails revolved around loan deals and real estate projects, potentially influencing decisions and strategies within the Trump Organization.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

 

The atmosphere in the courtroom was charged and tense at times, with various topics being covered during Ivanka's extensive examination. The trial, centering on allegations of a decade-long fraudulent scheme involving the Trump family and their business dealings, is a significant legal battle for the GOP presidential frontrunner; Ivanka's testimony could play a crucial role in shaping the trial's outcome.

Donald Trump
