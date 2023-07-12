When Britney Spears Makeup Artist Said Pop Star's Los Angeles House Was Haunted: 'Bad Spirits Had Come In'

Britney Spears former Los Angeles luxury home on the Sunset Strip felt "unsafe" due to ghostly paranormal vibes. The pop star complained of feeling weird and "haunted" in the house she briefly owned before she abandoned it. The Toxic singer's longtime friend and makeup artist Julianne Kaye revealed the news in a podcast- We Need To Talk About Britney.

Spears' makeup artist Kaye shared the details with the podcast host, writer, and actress Jen Zaborowski. Spears told Kaye a 'reiki healer' opened a "spirit portal" through which a spirited couple got inside the house. The singer saw the 'phantom man and woman fighting who appeared to be "very disturbed,'" per Higgy Pop.

The podcast host asked Kaye, "Was that house haunted, or was it that Britney saw into the future and saw Brittany Murphy and her husband being very disturbed in that house?" Her makeup artist responded, "She called me. I had my friend do reiki healing on her- he had come up. I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax."

Kaye added, "He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in, and they were trying to push her down the stairs or something crazy." The friend continued narrating, "It was so bad that she left. She went to the Casa Del Mar hotel to stay there and never went back to the house."

Britney Spears questions Brittany Murphy's mysterious death in a now-deleted Instagram post.



Murphy originally bought the Hollywood home, fully furnished, from Spears who had lived there with Justin Timberlake. pic.twitter.com/tN9fGQHxhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2022

According to Kaye, Spears also clarified if anyone would think she's making up the stories, "I know you're going to think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt."

The five-bedroom mansion that was perched at the top of Los Angeles' Sunset Strip was sold to Brittany Murphy in 2008 by Spears. The starlet Murphy and her husband, Simon Monjack, later occupied the spooky home. Murphy also died a mysterious death in 2009, reported New York Post.

On December 20, 2009, at 8 in the morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department reached the home after receiving a phone call. The then 32-year-old Murphy mysteriously collapsed in her bathroom. She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she died about two hours later after going into cardiac arrest.

Police quickly labeled Brittany Murphy's mysterious death as being of "natural causes." Five months later, when her husband died with the same suspicious symptoms, a Government whistleblower stepped forward claiming they'd been the target of a disturbing conspiracy. — Factinate (@Factinate) December 2, 2020

Her then 40-year-old husband, Monjack, also took his last breath on May 23, 2010, five months after Murphy in the same residence. The fire department again appeared on the death scene after Murphy's mother, Sharon, found Monjack unconscious in the master bedroom around 9:20 p.m. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

Post their tragic deaths, the house with a "ghost problem" was sold for $12.2 million. However, the mystery around the house remained until 2010, when authorities planned an inspection of the home to determine the cause of Murphy and her husband's sudden death. They presumed possible toxic molds to be the cause of death.

But this theory was ruled out by the medical examiner's office. Surprisingly, the Friends star Jennifer Aniston also lived inside the haunted LA home and complained of the same paranormal activities. On The Late Show, Aniston revealed, "All of a sudden, things started to happen. The dishwasher would start to go; the coffee maker would start to go. It was terrifying."

HBO Max also made a two-part documentary on the Clueless actress's sudden and mysterious death.

