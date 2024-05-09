Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment, 'Optimism' and 'Positive Vibes' Flourish

Kate Middleton is currently out of the public eye as she receives treatment for cancer. However, despite this difficult situation, a close source reveals there is an "optimistic mood" and "positive vibes" surrounding the Princess of Wales. Her husband Prince William has been steadfastly by her side since her diagnosis was announced on March 22nd. "William is staying positive for Kate and the children," the source close to the royal household tells People.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samir Hussein

The Prince of Wales, 41, was initially "upset and angry" about the intense speculation and conspiracy theories that circulated online following Kate's abdominal surgery in January. But a former staffer says William has managed to "compartmentalize it" and not dwell on the rumors. William is focused on supporting his wife's recovery. "Kate is going to get better, and he is all about helping her to get there," the source states. Though there is no update yet on whether Kate will attend upcoming events like Trooping the Colour in June, the couple has been buoyed by the public's supportive responses after her diagnosis.

Why didn't Harry when he visited the UK to see how Kate and Charles are I mean they both have cancer I mean now that is sad not asking or seeing how his father and Kate is doing — David Mansell (@DavidMa61579078) May 9, 2024

For William, this has been one of the most challenging periods of his life. Not only is his wife battling cancer at age 42, but his father King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer in February. "Whether you're a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer," a royal insider says. "William is digging deep." The Prince has slowly resumed public engagements, assuring people that his family is "doing well." Behind the scenes, he is relying heavily on his "nuclear family unit" - wife Kate, their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, as well as the Middleton family like Kate's parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.

Kate has cancer or is she MIA because of William/their marriage? The true story will come out soon. When was the last time Meghan spoke? — Enyo (@Enyo4) May 9, 2024

"William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children," the close source states, as per Yahoo! "From what we know of their personal lives, for William and Kate, spending time with their children is the most precious and enjoyable thing they can do," says royal biographer Robert Lacey. Just one year after publicly pledging allegiance to King Charles at his coronation, William has had to quickly step up and become the public face of the monarchy amid the two cancer diagnoses in his immediate family.

"The double illness has placed enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business," Lacey notes. "It has brought all kinds of challenges. He [has handled] it with calmness and lack of drama." Though this period has been immensely difficult for William, he has stayed upbeat and focused on his wife's health. "I imagine he is leaning on them really hard," the royal insider says of William's reliance on the senior Middletons during this time.