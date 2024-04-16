Prince Harry’s PR Team Trying To Manage His Public Engagements as He Dodges Live Streams and Events

Prince Harry has been keeping it lowkey recently with constant coverage of his actions laced with criticism amid the rising troubles of the British Royal family. According to the reports of Daily Mail, any content released is said to be reviewed and possibly edited by either Archewell or event organizers before publication.

During a recent BetterUp event in San Francisco, Harry was notably absent from the free live stream which did not impact the attendance of viewers for the event.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joris Verwijst

Netflix announced that the former royal couple is set to produce two shows. These series will delve into lifestyle and polo, strategically utilizing the couple's substantial £80 million deal to bolster subscriptions for the £17.99-a-month streaming platform. Following the announcement, a San Francisco summit hosted by 'life coaching' firm BetterUp, Harry's participation was notable. While the event was live-streamed for free on the website, Harry did not feature in any videos. Despite this, in-person tickets, priced at $1,595 (£1,272) each, sold out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Harry had been promoted as a speaker for the Uplift conference, albeit not for the specific event, making attendance the only means of seeing him in person. After he participated in the discussion, a positive press release accompanied by four photos was published on his newly established website Sussex.com, detailing the insightful conversation surrounding the pressures of modern corporate life. In another meticulously coordinated appearance on March 14, Harry engaged with a gathering of Diana Legacy Award winners via live video from California, despite the physical distance from the room in London.

We are thankful to Nacho and his wife Delfina for sharing their joyous moments on Instagram. They are the type of friends who aren’t jealous and will post the best of you.



Prince Harry and Princess Meghan are so sexy.😍 pic.twitter.com/u3lSQnpMMN — Four Tomatoz (@FourTomatoz) April 15, 2024

Following the conclusion of the ceremony at the Science Museum, Harry's appearance occurred, coinciding with William's in-person presence, yet the estranged brothers managed to avoid each other. Concurrently, on the same day, the Duchess introduced her latest business endeavor, American Riviera Orchard, through an Instagram teaser. This development unfolds as the Sussexes persist in their efforts to monetize content, particularly following the discontinuation of their £15 million Spotify deal last June, after just one series of Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced two new Netflix shows, including a cookery show featuring the Duchess. — Naija (@Naija_PR) April 12, 2024

Michael Cole, former BBC TV royal correspondent, offered analysis on the Duke's circumstances, asserting that there's a discernible shift towards Prince Harry now being "produced."

He said, "The majority of his 'public appearances' are not public appearances at all but carefully choreographed video recordings played into events where his name on the invitation has been the main attraction. There may be more than one reason the Prince is distancing himself from 'live' events but one is certainly an anxiety on his and his wife's part that he could be confronted by people he does not wish to see and questions he would rather not address. And would not know how to handle either."