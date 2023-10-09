In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, popular podcast host Joe Rogan did not hold back in expressing his stark analysis of San Francisco, going so far as to label it a 'failed state' and draw comparisons to the rollercoaster turbulent conditions in Libya. Rogan, accompanied by actor Gabriel Iglesias, delved into the city’s constantly growing crime rates and the visible consequences of a deteriorating urban environment. "San Francisco is the worst. San Francisco is like a failed state. San Francisco might as well be Libya; that place is wild," Rogan asserted, underscoring the severity of the situation in the city.

The duo expressed concern over the hike in criminal activities and the impact on local businesses, with Iglesias noting that the city seems to be metamorphosing into a 'ghost town,' a sentiment amplified by many as establishments shutter their doors, as per the Daily Mail. Contemplating the apparent lack of intervention, Rogan commented, "No one’s stopping anybody from doing anything. It’s crazy how quick San Francisco has [declined]. Everyone’s pulling out of there."

The pair spoke about how major businesses were closing shop in the city. In particular, Target decided to shut down a store, following in the footsteps of Nordstrom and Whole Foods, both of which unfortunately closed their San Francisco locations earlier this year due to retail theft. Rogan also highlighted the maximal measures some businesses have resorted to taking in the face of adversity and rampant crime. Walgreens, for instance, padlocked their freezers and added metal chains to secure doors overnight, evocative of the challenges posed by theft and security concerns.

Another issue that took the spotlight in their discussion was homelessness, with Rogan stating, "So many homeless people down there, it is insane the amount of tent cities everywhere you look... and then there's open-air drug use and it's tolerated." Compared to previous years, there has been an increase in robberies and motor vehicle thefts, as per ABC 7 News, and the city also has a staggering homeless population of nearly 40,000 individuals.

In a scathing critique of the city's leadership, Rogan questioned their motivations, suggesting that the perpetuation of the homelessness problem serves as job security for those in charge. “If the homeless problem goes away, they don't have a job anymore. So they are going to make sure it's manageable... We need more funding, we're very close to cracking down on this problem, we're going to need more funding,” Rogan mocked the city leadership.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, however, contested the portrayal of the city as a crime-ridden hub, referring to it as a 'punching bag' for sensationalized crime headlines. Despite such claims, the reality on the ground speaks to a city facing an array of challenges, including a concerning rise in overdose deaths and the urgent need for effective solutions to address the multifaceted issues plaguing San Francisco.

