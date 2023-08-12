Critics Slam Khloe Kardashian for Her Actions and ‘Sad’ Treatment of One-Year-Old Son Tatum

Online fans have criticized Khloe Kardashian for her actions towards her son, Tatum, following her sharing of photos and videos from his first birthday celebration. The negative feedback emerged as the co-founder of Good American posted the content. The images were shared again on a Reddit forum dedicated to the Kardashian family, where enthusiasts deliberated over Khloe, aged 39, the event, and apparent preferential treatment towards her five-year-old daughter, True.

Within the snapshots, the personality from The Kardashians was captured at the gathering, donning a white, plunging dress. She was seen posing alongside her pregnant sister Kourtney, 44, their mother Kris, 67, her former partner and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, 32, and naturally, the center of attention—the one-year-old birthday boy himself, Tatum.

As per The U.S. Sun, within the thread of comments, an individual expressed their thoughts by writing: "It’s sad that this party looks low budget (down to her outfit) in comparison to what she does for True every year," while another fan argued that less could be better, writing: "At least the planet can breathe for a millisecond. I know they always do extravagant parties but it’s so wasteful and all the plastic is bad for the planet."

Unlike Tatum's party, Khloe went all out in April to arrange a lavish birthday bash for her daughter True. The celebration revolved around an Octonauts theme and took place in her opulent $17 million Los Angeles home. Regrettably, this grand gesture quickly garnered disapproval from critics. The occasion saw the engagement of multiple individuals from the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Khloe's siblings Kourtney and 25-year-old Kylie Jenner, who were present for the event.

Among the highlights of the celebration was a two-tier birthday cake, adorned with intricate characters from the children's series, covered in blue icing. Kylie provided an extensive glimpse into her niece's festivities via a TikTok video. In the video, the 25-year-old showcased various elements such as a station for making slime, customized backpacks, elaborate decorations, and a piñata filled with candies. Despite the relatively understated nature of the party within the context of the well-known family, those critical of the reality stars featured on Hulu directed their disapproval at Khloe for hosting such an extravagant affair for True.

The worries expressed by fans stem from Khloe's revelation about her struggle to establish a strong connection with her son, Tatum. Khloe Kardashian openly acknowledged that she hasn't developed a "complete bond" with Tatum, whom she welcomed into her family through surrogacy, as reported by Page Six.

In an episode that aired in June, Hulu's show The Kardashians, Khloe, the reality star, candidly discussed her feelings with her mother Kris Jenner. She admitted feeling a sense of guilt for not experiencing the same immediate connection with Tatum that she had enjoyed with her daughter True, born in 2018. “The connection… took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond, I don’t treat him differently, just question myself sometimes,” she admitted.

