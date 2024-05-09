Former President Donald Trump Gets Mocked Over Stormy Daniels' Alleged Moniker

Fresh details in the hush money trial case against former President Donald Trump are making headlines as Stormy Daniels dropped yet another ball of controversy. Amid the trial, the former adult film star shed the veil from speculations about the relationship she shared with Trump. The statement that shocked the onlookers was the revelation of the nickname given by Trump to Daniels.

Opening up about her sexual encounter with the businessman-turned-politician. As she detailed it, she disclosed the nickname Trump gave her before leaving. Daniels stated, "There was an imbalance of power for sure. He was bigger and blocking the way, but I was not threatened either verbally or physically."

Adding further she shared, that Trump said, "Oh, it was great. Let's get together again, honey bunch." In her previous statement, the adult star mentioned how the business mogul compared her with her daughter, Ivanka Trump. "You remind me of my daughter because she is smart and blonde and beautiful, and people underestimate her as well," she stated per AP News.

The statements passed by Daniels gained the attention of netizens who couldn't fathom the comparison drawn by Trump. As Daniels provided a detailed and vivid account of their alleged encounter, which Trump has consistently refuted, the jury remained fully engaged. "My motivation wasn’t money. It was to get the story out," she said before proceeding further.

Several pointed out how the nickname also reminded them of another weird instance. The nickname has been going viral over the internet as netizens are questioning the choice of words made by the former President. The Internet is full of remarks after this revelation.

Only on the phone. Melania can’t stand to be in the same room with him. Maybe it’s the smell — Ewer Neyorly Worthy (@EwerNotWorthy) May 7, 2024

Twitter user @Clouds_N_Kicks wrote, "'Honey Bunch.' I wonder if he calls Melania that," along with a laughing face emoji. To which user @ThomasLIGHTNE18 replied by saying, "I’m sure he used to, but I figure it’s not happening after this was revealed in court." Meanwhile, user @vincent_PKH wrote, "It sounds more like one of those random pet names you use when you can't remember the chick's name."

User @JohnSan79325274 chimed in with their view, writing, "Can you IMAGINE the level of anger and disgust Melania is experiencing right now, watching this unfold? And I'm talking about the way it makes HER look, not the fact that he hurt her with his infidelity."

Sean Hannity claims Stormy Daniels was only called as a witness to “humiliate and embarrass” Donald Trump. Trump humiliated and embarrassed himself, but of course ultra MAGA Hannity is going to blame the woman. It’s very on-brand. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/lU8VMUP0TV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 8, 2024

As Daniels mentioned Trump's wife during her testimony, Trump, who has denied any sexual involvement with her in the past, shook his head in disagreement. Stephanie Grisham, former aide to Melania Trump, has raised doubts about a recent report in The New York Times alleging Melania's private remarks on the trial. Grisham hinted that the reported comments might not be consistent with Melania's usual demeanor, urging scrutiny of the statements attributed to her.