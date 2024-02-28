Ben Affleck Discloses Nickname Wife Jennifer Lopez Had for Him While Working on New Album

Fans of Jennifer Lopez, affectionately known as JLo, have reason to celebrate as a brand-new documentary shedding light on her love life has just debuted on Amazon Prime. Directed by Jason Bergh, the film delves into the multifaceted world of the Jenny from the Block singer as she embarks on what's described as her 'most daring project yet' – independently producing a new album and cinematic original.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

In a documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, viewers get an insight into JLo's romantic involvement with Affleck in the early 2000's. One unexpected disclosure from the documentary came from Affleck, who, at 51 years old, recounted an anecdote about Lopez, aged 54. "I came to the house one day, and she had told me, 'Musicians are coming, this great producer Rogét [Chahayed], blah blah blah,' and then I went down there and my book that I had given her was down there," Affleck recalled, via Us Weekly. The revelation caught the Oscar winning actor off guard, as they nicknamed him "Pen Affleck."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Early 2000s, saw the duo dating each other and getting engaged but unfortunately parted their ways back then breaking hearts of several fans of the pair also known as in popular reference - "Bennifer." Two decades the line the pair crossed paths with each other again. Despite his initial surprise, Affleck expressed understanding and even humor about the situation, acknowledging the irony of their love story being shared through Lopez's music. His brief cameo in Lopez's song not.going.anywhere further underscores his affection for her, with Affleck declaring his love in the lyrics. With Affleck's candid anecdotes and Lopez's reflections, The Greatest Love Story Never Told is poised to become essential viewing for fans of the beloved entertainer.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Papi hitmaker shared revealed that their breakup wasn't immediate but unfolded gradually over the course of several months. Despite her desire to be with Affleck indefinitely, the uncertainty surrounding their relationship frightened her. Lopez expressed that, at the time, neither of them possessed the emotional maturity needed to navigate such complexities. HuffPost reported that Lopez found the ordeal especially tough.

Lopez reflected on their ages during that period—Ben Affleck in his late 20s and herself in her early 30s—and acknowledged, "We just weren’t there yet. And so, we go, ‘Oh, this is what people do, they break up when things get hard, and we’re going to go our separate ways.’ And we went, and we both tried and found other people and had beautiful children, and had other families, and even had other relationships after that. It wasn’t until both of us had done, I know for me, a lot of work and got into a place where I was like, ‘You know what? I’m totally good on my own.’"