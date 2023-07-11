'The View' Host Ana Navarro Gets Fat-Shamed Over Her Sly Dig at Donald Trump While Favoring Joe Biden

The View's co-host, Ana Navarro is facing criticism once again, this time for comparing President Joe Biden with former President Donald Trump. Sharing a picture of the two world leaders side by side, she tweeted, “The difference between these two men, is only three years. Oh, and two impeachments, six bankruptcies, and two indictments so far, resulting in 71 felony counts.”

Both politicians can be seen in the picture wearing casual attire. POTUS Biden is wearing a white t-shirt along with blue shorts and a blue cap while smiling and waving at the paparazzi. The former 45th President Trump is wearing a white t-shirt with off-white pants and a red cap and is holding a golf club. Navarro's subtle dig at Trump did not go down well with his supporters and she instantly faced severe backlash, including fat-shaming comments, over the Biden-favoring tweet.

The difference between these two men, is only three years.



Oh, and two impeachments, six bankruptcies, and two indictments (so far), resulting in 71 felony counts. pic.twitter.com/o0vyMqO4HU — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 9, 2023

Trump fans called her out on Twitter and expressed their anger. One user, @FemalesForTrump wrote, “President Trump looks amazing! You, Ana? Yikes!” while attaching a collage of Trump and Navarro side by side, with the caption "Ana Navarro much younger than Trump. Yikes!!!"

President Trump looks amazing!

You, Ana? Yikes! pic.twitter.com/lubnz9f36G — FFT™👠Conservative Values & News (@FemalesForTrump) July 9, 2023

Another user, @realpeteyb123 fat-shamed Navarro while tweeting, “She’s trying to mock him for being overweight, but she’s overweight. Someone tell her that’s for people, that aren’t overweight to do.”

She’s trying to mock him for being overweight, but she’s overweight.



Someone tell her that’s for people, that aren’t overweight to do. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) July 9, 2023

A third, @JordanBrace8 tweeted, "Lady, do you own a mirror? Seriously, back off your lies, look at yourself. The inside and the outside are pathetic."

Lady, do you own a mirror? Seriously, back off your lies, look at yourself. The inside and the outside are pathetic. — Jordan, President Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) July 9, 2023

A fourth user, @toughtalkty criticized, "People like you shouldn’t be commenting on the physical condition of others."

People like you shouldn’t be commenting on the physical condition of others 🫠🤭 — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) July 9, 2023

A few of Trump's fans clapped back at her support for President Biden by slamming the POTUS. User @WTPRPOed wrote, "And one doesn’t know his name! Can’t read a teleprompter or walk without falling down. Is the most corrupt, dishonest, pervert to ever be in the WH. The other is loved by millions and will be your next POTUS. Enjoy! Oh yeah and Ana… maybe have a salad! People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones."

And one doesn’t know his name! Can’t read a teleprompter or walk without falling down. Is the most corrupt,dishonest,pervert to ever be in the WH.



The other is loved by millions and will be your next POTUS. Enjoy!



Oh yeah and Ana… maybe have a salad! People who live in glass… pic.twitter.com/Yw3sIrBuhF — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Wakey-Wakey21🇺🇸ULTRAMEGAMAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WTPRPOed) July 9, 2023

Recently, the Nicaraguan-American political commentator also faced public ire for supporting Biden over his troubled relationship with his son, Hunter Biden. According to the Daily Mail, in a recent episode of The View, Navarro defended Hunter's presence at the White House state dinner during the panel discussion. She claimed that President Biden "will never give up on his son," while her co-hosts argued that Hunter should not have been invited. Navarro got emotional while saying, "The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this, the that — it's also the story of a father's love, and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter, and will never treat him lesser than."

Navarro continued, "He is a father first; take it or leave it. That's who he is, that is part of his heart. There was 380 people at this dinner. It's not like Hunter was sitting at Merrick Garland's lap. It was a bunch of people…and I think that the reason he's been able to get out of addiction is because Joe Biden embraced him entirely the entire time."

