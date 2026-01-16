President Donald Trump has long been vocal about his love of golf. When he isn’t occupied with presidential duties, the POTUS is often seen on the course, enjoying the game and showing off his athletic side.

Trump reportedly owns or operates 17 golf courses worldwide, including the course at Mar-a-Lago. He is most frequently spotted golfing at his Florida residence or at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Bedminster property features 36 championship golf holes and has earned the nickname Trump’s “Summer White House.” Several of Trump’s golf properties are located internationally, with courses in countries such as Ireland, Dubai, and Indonesia.

So his golfing is more than we have ver paid every president in the history of this country — I AM (@mauriceanthonyb) August 16, 2020

Despite his love for the game, the President has faced accusations of cheating in the sport. Sportswriter Rick Riley, who had played golf with Trump and wrote a book about the President cheating during his games titled Commander in Cheat, reiterated his claim by citing a senator’s old grand jury interview.

According to documents obtained by The New York Times earlier this week, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was asked whether the President cheats in games while under oath during a 2022 grand jury interview. In response, the Senator said, “You’re not going to out-drive his caddy… It is what it is.”

Sportswriter Riley shared the clip on X and said, “To all the MAGA’s who said I lied in my book about Trump cheating like a 3-card money dealer on the golf course. Sen. Lindsey Graham just said it under oath. “You may outdrive him, but you can’t outdrive his caddy.”

Cheat at golf — Cheat at life.”

To all the MAGAs who said i lied in my book about Trump cheating like a three-card money dealer on the golf course.

Sen. Lindsey Graham just said it under oath. “You may outdrive him, but you can’t outdrive his caddy.”

Cheat at golf — Cheat at life. #CommanderInCheat — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) January 15, 2026

In a 2024 interview with Huffpost, Riley claimed the 79-year-old uses “turbo-charged” golf-carts which are reportedly designed to go three times faster than regular carts. Riley said, “He’s always 200 yards ahead, and that gives him time to cheat.”

Riley also recalled the time Trump’s golf ball mysteriously landed in the middle of the fairway from the pond. He highlighted the reactions of Trump’s friends who were playing for $50 a hole.

The sportswriter said, “They’re like, ‘What the F Donald?’ and he goes, ‘It must’ve been the tide…’” However, concerns surrounding Trump’s hobby goes beyond cheating.

Reports also suggest that the expensive cost for the President’s hobby is coming from hard-working taxpayers’ money. Critics believe the sport Trump fancies allegedly cost taxpayers millions during the two terms of his presidency.

Let’s break down the math here. According to Huffpost, in his first term as POTUS, Trump spent about $151.5 million for his travel and security detail for his golf trips.

In his second term, Trump has allegedly already spent around $75 million in golf-related expenses. He made one trip during the Halloween weekend in October 2025, and 4 trips to his house back in November 2025. Each trip to his Florida mansion reportedly cost about $3.4 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (@annaforflorida)

If he want’s to head to Bedminster, then that’s about $1.1 million. And if he wants to golf at Scotland, that’s a whopping $10 million. Reports suggest that the MAGA leader is on track to spend $300 million for golf during his four-year term.

Trump has not commented on his golf-related spending and has also maintained silence about Riley’s most recent allegations of cheating during the game.