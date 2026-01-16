Karoline Leavitt Puts Journalist on Blast for Criticizing Minneapolis ICE Shooting — “You’re a Left-Wing Hack”

The Minneapolis ICE shooting incident continues to spark outrage as President Donald Trump and his allies carry on showing support for the agent who fatally shot the 37-year-old mother of three.

Recently, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at a journalist who questioned the actions of the ICE agent involved in the shooting.

According to Associated Press, during a recent press briefing, Niall Stanage, a journalist, condemned the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and criticized those who defended the officer’s act.

“You were just defending ICE agents generally. 32 people died in ICE custody last year, 170 U.S. citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate?” The reporter asked Leavitt.

In response, the Press Secretary asked, “Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?” The reporter then answered that the ICE official “acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably.”

The brutally honest answer led to Leavitt unleashing a scathing attack on the journalist, calling him a “biased reporter with a left-wing opinion.”

Seeing these massive protests In Minneapolis today gives me hope. Power to the people! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ok6wJpIHja — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) January 11, 2026

“You’re a left-wing hack. You’re posing in this room as a journalist, and it’s so clear by the premise of your question,” she stated.

“You and the people of the media who have such bias, but fake. You shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat. You’re pretending to be a journalist, but you’re a left-wing activist,” Leavitt continued.

“The question that you just raised and your answer proved your bias. You should be reporting on the facts,” she added.

The Press Secretary also asked whether he knew the number of innocent American lives that were lost at the hands of these illegal migrants that ICE “tried to remove” from the state.

Once more, she shamed him for his “crooked” and “biased” view and claimed he was only pretending to be a “real journalist.”

Renee Nicole Good was publicly executed last week in broad daylight when a group of agents attempted to pull her out of her SUV. Jonathan Ross, an ICE official, fired the three fatal shots from point-blank range.

Since then, the incident has caused a massive uproar, as officials defend the agent, claiming that the mother of three attempted to weaponize her vehicle.

Tensions erupt in Minneapolis after another shooting involving an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/6tC86F3lKr — Rustbelt Free Press (@EDunham23590) January 16, 2026

However, the public refused to buy such claims after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The comments section was flooded with how Good attempted to flee the scene and not allegedly run over the law-enforcing official.

This incident made the environment in the city more tense, with tons of ICE agents getting deployed there. The Mill City once again erupted in protests when a second shooting incident took place, leading to a violent clash between ICE agents and the demonstrators.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, made a post on his social media, making a “direct appeal” to President Donald Trump, asking him to “turn the temperature down” and bring an end to this “campaign of retribution.”

Likewise, he asked the Minnesotans to speak out loudly but also peacefully, begging them not to “fan the flames of chaos.” As of now, President Donald Trump has not replied to the Governor’s plea.