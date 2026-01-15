Minneapolis Transforms Into a War Zone After ICE Agent Shoots Another Man

Last week, following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, the situation in Minneapolis went from bad to worse. With protests taking place across the city and more agents being deployed all over the country, the situation has turned extremely sensitive.

People’s emotions are high and there has been a consistent increase in the number of Anti-ICE protests. The city once again erupted in heated clashes on Wednesday night when an ICE agent shot and injured a man, who had allegedly assaulted the law official.

Federal Agents and angry protesters clash tonight in Minneapolis near a scene where DHS say ICE Agents shot a male who fled from a traffic stop & attacked an officer. pic.twitter.com/RCUCtFlefO — SubX.News® (@SubxNews) January 15, 2026

According to CNN, DHS was performing a “targeted traffic stop” when a Venezuelan man not only resisted arrest but also “violently assault” one of its agents. The individual was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital to get treated for the bullet wound.

The news spread across the city like wildfire, and within hours, more demonstrators began to arrive at the scene. A violent clash soon began, forcing the law-enforcing officials to deploy everything at their disposal, including tear gas canisters, pepper balls, and even flashbangs. Meanwhile, protestors fought back by lighting fireworks and throwing snowballs.

In what felt like an eternity, the officials ordered the people to “go home.” Later, during a press conference (via Fox News), Brian O’Hara, the Police Chief, called it an “unlawful assembly.” He urged people who were still present in the area of protest to “leave immediately.”

At 10:40 PM, Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Mayor, told the media conference, calling it an “impossible situation” that their city is “being put in.” They were actively finding ways to keep the city’s inhabitants safe and “maintain order,” but the limited number of cops were outnumbered by the ICE agents.

Additionally, the country can’t be put in a position of a civil war with “two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another.” The Mayor shifted his attention to the clash that took place earlier that evening, begging the masses not to take the bait thrown by ICE and President Donald Trump. He said,

“I’ve seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable. If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there too and for anyone that is taking the bait tonight, stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.”

Frey praised the protestors for “peacefully protesting” throughout the city. But he gave a piece of advice to people “taking the bait” that their actions were not “helping” the “undocumented immigrants” present in the city. The media further informed that the city would release additional information on Thursday.

Likewise, Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor, posted on his social media, resonating with the emotions of the masses, and stated that Donald Trump wants “violence in the streets.” He asked the people of Minnesota not to give in to “what he wants,” and they would continue to act within the jurisdiction of the law and be a peaceful community.