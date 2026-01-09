Trump Supporter Threatens More Bloodshed After ICE Shooting, Boasts ‘We Executed One of You’

In a twisted string of events, Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother residing in Minneapolis, lost her life after being shot by an ICE agent at point-blank range. The incident had already caused mass uproar among Americans, especially with how President Donald Trump dropped a jaw-dropping remark on the victim.

According to Japan Today, the incident led to thousands of people protesting in the state. On Thursday, a crowd gathered in front of an immigration court and collectively shouted “shame” and “murder.” The masked officers thinned out the crowd, using tear gas and pepper balls on them.

With everyone on edge, a disturbing moment was captured during a protest in Minneapolis and was shared on social media. In the video, a MAGA supporter appeared to incite the crowd, where he could be seen celebrating what he called the ‘public execution’ of Renee Nicole Good, saying, “We executed one of you yesterday!”

But he was not done yet! He further threatened the protestors that more bloodshed would take place. The surrounding law enforcement officers seemed least interested in stopping the individual, who later used a microphone to spread his hate speech. He screamed, “The storm is here. We come one, we go all! No one can stop what is coming!”

He shouted that the protestors’ stupid games will come with consequences, and they will get “shot today.” However, a woman entered the scene and urged everyone to cool down and avoid the situation from escalating any further. The situation further escalated when Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted in support of the ICE agent’s actions. Additionally, the recent shooting in Portland has not aided in making the situation any better.

His comments were heavily criticized on social media, where an X user called him “a little insufferable b–ch.” Another X user commented, “Mental illness is real bc w– is this s–t.”

According to The Mirror, this incident took place during an ongoing protest near the Whipple Federal Building in the Minneapolis area. It was reported that a large group of law enforcement officials was present in the area.

The situation in the Mill City is reaching a new low, as America’s leadership is adding fuel to the fire. JD Vance publicly expressed his support for the ICE agents, tweeting that their “president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them.” That was not all, as he promised that the authorities would work “harder” to enforce the law.

With two incidents of shooting in two days, the people have grown extremely distrustful of the officials and how they have vehemently supported such actions. Consequently, some even claim that such an approach is building the foundation for a civil war.