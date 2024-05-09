Mary Trump Reveals the Troubling Origin of Donald Trump’s ‘Honeybunch’ Pet Name for Stormy Daniels

In a shocking revelation, Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has unraveled the disturbing origin of a pet name used by Trump for adult film star Stormy Daniels. This revelation comes amid Daniels’ testimony in a Manhattan criminal court about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. During her testimony, Daniels revealed that after their encounter Trump referred to her as a "honeybunch," she remarked, “It was really hard to get my shoes because my hands were shaking so hard. He said: ‘Oh, it was great. Let’s get together again, honeybunch.'” The term struck a chord with psychologist Mary. In a detailed response in her Substack newsletter The Good In Us. Mary expressed her disbelief and shared the unsettling truth behind this seemingly innocuous term of endearment.

Stormy Daniels says after she had sex with Trump, he said, "Oh, it was great. Let’s get together again, honey bunch."



She says it was hard to dress because her hands were shaking so hard. "I just left as fast as I could."



Daniels says Trump did not ask her to keep their sexual… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 7, 2024

She asserted, "I can reveal this to you now. 'Honeybunch' is my family’s preferred term of endearment. Can't believe he called her this." This revelation adds a layer of discomfort to Trump’s already controversial interactions with Daniels. Mary also added that Daniels revealed that Trump complimented her saying, "You remind me of my daughter.” Daniels also testified Trump kept cutting her off. She asked, "Are you always this rude? Are you always this arrogant and pompous?" She also remarked, "I didn't know his age, but I knew he was as old as or older than my father." The psychologist, Mary, further added, "No one knows how Donald came to be who he is better than his own family. And unfortunately, most of them remain silent out of loyalty or fear. I’m not hindered by either of those," as reported by Huff Post.

Stormy Daniel's testimony... THIS just DID NOT happen



Blacked out, doesn't remember taking her clothes off or anything but when she got redressed, she had to struggle with the strappy gold heels with little tiny buckles 👠



Trump called her 'honey bunch' 🤣… pic.twitter.com/r0iVyxgy0K — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 8, 2024

As per the reports of Raw Story, Mary further navigated the dynamics of the Trump family, suggesting that Donald’s need for validation and approval, specifically in comparison to his older brother Freddy, nudged him to create a persona that even he struggled to believe in fully. Mary exclaimed, "He began to believe his own hype, even as he paradoxically suspected on a very deep level that nobody else did. Donald has always needed to perpetuate the fiction my grandfather started that Donald is strong, smart, and otherwise extraordinary. Because facing the truth — that he is none of those things — is too terrifying for him to contemplate."

Mary Trump posted last night that Honey Bunch is a Trump family standard term of endearment.

That’s a detail that gives me pause. — Reg Vickers (@RegVickers) May 8, 2024

Mary Trump concluded her response by stating, "My biggest takeaway from her testimony is that Stormy Daniels appeared credible. Based on some of what she shared under questioning by the prosecutor, I suspect much of it was incredibly humiliating for Donald as Daniels shared some intimate details. Every lie that is exposed reveals Donald to be the small, insecure man he always has been. The truth about Donald must be told, and I am the only Trump willing to tell it."