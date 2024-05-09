Royal Fans Call King Charles 'Emotionally Stunted' for 'Snubbing' Prince Harry on UK Visit

King Charles recently asserted slyly that he is too occupied to spend time with his son. This communication was initially disclosed through a leak to The Telegraph, and the royal family fans couldn't remain mute spectators to the ongoing fiasco. The king was labeled childish for holding a grudge against his son.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, confirmed that he won't be able to meet his father, King Charles III, during his visit to the UK due to the monarch's packed schedule. "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program. The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," revealed a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex per Reuters. Buckingham Palace seemingly didn't see this as adequate retribution. Just a few hours later, an announcement was made that Charles had managed to carve out some time in his "quite busy" schedule to formally appoint Prince William as the head of Harry's former regiment, the Army Air Corps.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Despite recently resuming royal duties while undergoing cancer treatment, Charles held an audience at Buckingham Palace on May 7, welcoming the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka. Furthermore, preparations are underway at the Palace for its inaugural garden party of the season on May 8, with the guest list from the royal family still undisclosed. "His Majesty the King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales," the palace said according to The Independent.

Charles and William are emotionally stunted. Neither of them will ever grow into true adulthood. Sad. — al Zugern (@allzugern) May 8, 2024

"In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, the King was pleased to announce military appointments including that the Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The role was previously held by His Majesty the King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years," the statement added. Netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter in criticism of the King's decision. User @duchess_salty wrote, "#KingCharles has deftly taken the wind out of his son’s sails. The snub is strategic - Harry can’t flounce off to Africa BLABBING his mouth off about meeting the King and updating his condition during ANY interviews in Africa. Well, played #KingCharlesIII " Another user @allzugern wrote, "Charles and William are emotionally stunted. Neither of them will ever grow into true adulthood. Sad."

Prince Harry heads to dinner with city financier Guy Monson instead of seeing his father after Duke said Charles was too busy to see him during UK visit - as experts say 'snub' shows depth of divide between King and his son



Prince Harry will meet a mil… https://t.co/HH2gAOUkVH pic.twitter.com/8abmI3I1UQ — INFORMAT 🚨 (@informat_news) May 7, 2024

It's likely within the king's power to arrange a meeting with his son if he truly wanted to, but royal press releases confirming such encounters have yet to be issued. According to a source who spoke with US Weekly, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expressing a desire for a "truce" and are "open" to the possibility of reconciling with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal family faced cracks in their relationship when Prince Harry decided to open up to his readers about the dynamics in the family in his memoir Spare.