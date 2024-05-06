American PAC Releases Brutal ‘Trump Diapers’ Ad After Recent ‘VonShitzInPants’ Fiasco

A recent advertisement targets the purported contents of Donald Trump's pants. Targeting the former President's supposed courtroom antics and touting the need for 'Trump diapers,' the anti-Trump Republican political action organization, the Lincoln Project, has begun a scathing ad campaign. As the advertisement put it, these alleged diapers are meant for those who have to sit through lengthy judicial hearings without taking breaks to use the lavatory, implying that Trump could be incontinent.

Donald Trump is full of sh*t and it's getting everywhere. #TrumpDiapers pic.twitter.com/OLfEzN1KEz — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 5, 2024

The Lincoln Project's video employs a humorous style, portraying Trump diapers as a necessary tool for those dealing with the demands of the courtroom. The advertisement highlights ease of use and comfort while jokingly promoting the product's supposed advantages, such as its capacity to withstand demanding circumstances and be used for political engagements. Netizens, however, seem to have differing opinions about the advertisement.

How about:



‘Trump Diapers. We may leak state secrets, but we won’t leak anything else.’ pic.twitter.com/rKD3maFLu6 — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) May 5, 2024

On X, one user commented, "Project Lincoln gets more childish as they get more desperate. Make no mistake, patriots. We are winning." A second one added, "It's truly disturbing that the fascist Left has descended to the level of scatological references to fecal matter. One of the later stages of dementia is incontinence--Biden's dementia must be at that stage."

Hubs was watching #KentuckyDerby150 coverage and this aired. Praise be @ProjectLincoln! #TrumpDiapers “when you’re losing your shit in more ways than one.” pic.twitter.com/wWKp35vQqn — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) May 4, 2024

Some users also appreciated the ad as one wrote, "Lincoln Project, you have done it again! Very well done. We appreciate your dedicated work." Another commented, "I feel it’s time he is referred to as The Disgraced Former President." A third one jotted down, "His lawyers have asked if you can put a remote-controlled buzzer in there to wake him up in Court." A fourth wrote, "Trump Diapers™️ could be his first successful (legal) business venture."

Prior to the former President's testimony in the hush money trial, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, gave him an ugly moniker on social media last month, intensifying their ongoing feud. Cohen referred to Trump as 'VonS***zInPantz' while bashing him on X. He wrote, "Hey Von ShitzInPantz…your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defense."

They should give #Vonshitzinpants a book and some crayons to stay awake, though I bet he's really awake now. 😂💩👖 pic.twitter.com/m9MjWBDS8l — Li Li Raven 🐏❄♥️😂🙄🤬🍊💩🗳️☕🍷🌊🌈🇺🇦 (@raven_c_couch) May 2, 2024

The Republican's legal team said last week at the second hearing on the gag order in Trump's criminal trial that the gag order infringes on Trump's right to self-defense against derogatory remarks made by former attorney Cohen. Todd Blanche, the attorney currently representing Trump, read aloud from a social media post made by Cohen on April 22 in which he referred to Trump as 'VonShitzInPants,' which also social media trolling.

OMFG — Todd Blanche just said “Vonshitzinpants” in open court.



In front of Donald Trump.



😂😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 2, 2024

Several memes related to diapers propped up, with people making fun of Trump with the Statler and Waldorf meme and others pointing out how hilarious it is that Blance called Trump "VonShitzInPants" to his face. One user commented, "They should give #Vonshitzinpants a book and some crayons to stay awake, though I bet he's really awake now." A second user added, "It seems Jake was was enjoying stating #VonShitzInPants on national TV. I absolutely would too! "