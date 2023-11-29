Donald Trump Jr. always had a fractured relationship with his famous father former president Donald Trump, and his university experiences were mostly marred by the same.

According to Ivana Trump's book Raising Trump, her husband did not desire for their firstborn child to inherit his name. "You can't do that!" he reportedly insisted. "What if he's a loser?"

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. Revealed the Real Reason Why He Quit Alcohol: “Warning Signs in Family”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice

Don Jr. too didn't want his name to be a major part of his identity. In college, he rarely shared his full name and barely shared his father's legacy. “He wasn't quick to volunteer his name or put it out there who he was or try to use that to his advantage,” says a college friend to GQ Magazine. “I remember thinking that if he used his name more, he probably could've gotten more girls.”

But that was not a problem for him, it seems. Years before gaining notoriety as a First Son and a contentious history of meeting Russian citizens, the eldest child of former President Donald Trump was an openly promiscuous frat boy at the University of Pennsylvania.

Diaper Don runs in the family. pic.twitter.com/tQptevItRF — Fuckface Von Fishstick🇺🇦 (@FfaceVonFstick) April 5, 2023

Also Read: Filmmaker Taika Waititi Recalls Donald Trump’s “List of Demands” on the Sets of Superbowl Ad in 2012

In a 2017 cover story, a buddy who accompanied Donald Trump Jr. to frat parties revealed that the young politician was so well-known for his intense interest in women that "everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump."

But aside from this, Don Jr was known for being a college drunk. According to a 2004 New York Magazine story, Don Jr.'s reputation at his father's alma school, the Wharton School at Penn, includes getting into "drunken, 'do-you-have-any-idea-who-I-am?' fights." The real estate mogul's son admitted in the 2004 interview, “To be fairly candid, I used to drink a lot and party pretty hard. And it wasn’t something that I was particularly good at. I mean, I was good at it, but I couldn’t do it in moderation.”

Also Read: Hilary Clinton Likens Donald Trump to Hitler, Warns That Re-Electing Him Would Mean “End of the Country”

I know #DiaperDon for Don Sr ( #Stank for Jr), but ironically, that was ALSO Donald Trump JR's college nickname!



According to college dormmates, he got that for regularly pissing himself, after passing out drunkhttps://t.co/IaiC2BByMi pic.twitter.com/MBxoqX8sRI — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) November 27, 2020

Another tale of Don Jr.'s undergraduate years was posted on Facebook by former Penn classmate Scott Melker, per Complex. “Donald Jr. was a drunk in college. Every memory I have of him is of him stumbling around on campus falling over or passing out in public, with his arm in a sling from injuring himself while drinking.”

Melker said that Donald Jr. had a shared hatred for his well-known father. He said that one day, in front of all his classmates, Donald Trump hit his kid so violently that he passed out. The former president allegedly hit his son because he was wearing a Yankees T-shirt, slapped him, and asked him to put on a suit. Melker also said that Donald Jr. got the moniker "Diaper Don" because he had a propensity to wet the bed after falling asleep when intoxicated.

Donald Trump Jr., who bravely served our country by drinking himself unconscious & pissing his pants at college parties, has some thoughts on our military strength. https://t.co/0UGRtkxKnR — Robert Scott (@RobertScott08) March 24, 2022

A person who formerly worked for the Trump family opened up to PEOPLE about Don Jr's history of drinking. “There is a lot of impulsive behavior in the family,” they said.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Urges Court to Overturn Gag Order Despite Multiple Threats to Judge and Clerk in Civil Fraud Trial

When Donald Trump Used the Worst Pick up Line to Ask Brooke Shields for a Date, Right After Divorce