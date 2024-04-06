Kendall Jenner Gets Trolled Over Her Gucci Advertisement as She Drags Luggage at a Commercial Airport

Kendall Jenner recently pulled off a stunning modeling project for Gucci bags, which Gucci captioned, "Going places with Kendall Jenner" on Instagram. The 28-year-old supermodel was photographed at a commercial airport, carrying a rolly suitcase, duffel bag, and purse, en route to Royal Airways.

However, netizens swarmed to social media to poke fun at the star as she neither traveled commercially nor handled her luggage herself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Dressed in a chic brown business suit matched with a white crop top and layered with a sleek black leather jacket, the 818 Tequila mogul exuded elegance. The campaign spotlighted the vibrant Gucci Savoy collection for 2024, highlighting a monogram brown purse embellished with neon accents and a bold neon yellow duffel bag. Nonetheless, fans couldn't help but be amused that the A-list model typically doesn't handle her luggage in a commercial airport, preferring private travel with handlers.

According to Daily Mail, @Mateobolivar5 rightly pointed out, "She only flies prívate with handlers." Chiming in, another user @Javiersegoviab wrote, "Kendall's first time inside an airport be like..." Follower, @frappochef sarcastically added, "I've never seen anyone so happy flying commercial. Maybe I'll get the bag too..." while another cheekily asked, "No bad bunny and Kenny this time ???"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUCCI (@gucci)

The interest in Bad Bunny comes after he and Jenner were seen in another Gucci ad last year, deeply affectionate as they navigated through a commercial airport. In February, reports emerged that Bad Bunny called it quits with Jenner and joined the exclusive dating app Raya.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer is said to be using the app to meet potential dates during his Most Wanted Tour. His profile was recently updated to indicate that he was visiting Salt Lake City from San Juan. This prompted another user online to joke, "Bad bunny must have not gotten a return flight."

kendall jenner for gucci pic.twitter.com/8atLz5cSzO — kendall jenner photos (@ohkendallph) April 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Jenner, who was in a relationship with the rapper for nearly a year, is said to have developed a close bond with her former boyfriend, Devin Booker. The couple who separated in 2022, have not yet committed to exclusivity this time around, according to TMZ despite being spotted together in the same suite during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Jenner once disclosed her preference for keeping her romantic relationships out of the public eye. Speaking to host Andy Cohen, she confirmed her relationship with Booker in 2021, "He's my boyfriend. No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and do them pretty publicly…I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."