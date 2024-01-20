'The View' Producer Interrupts Whoopi Goldberg, Cutting to a Commercial in the Middle of the Show

Whoopi Goldberg is an incredibly gifted actress with over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry. Her witty comments and ability to keep a conversation going, natural charm, and more are some reasons why she’s a brilliant asset to Hollywood. Goldberg currently functions as a host on The View and is beloved by all! The talk show often discusses popular matters ranging from current affairs in politics and pop culture. Being on the famous talk show, she’s known to be a no-nonsense person. You can count on Goldberg to say it as it is, without a possible filter. Goldberg isn’t very fond of sugarcoating matters either regardless of the subject. But, she seldom finds herself befuddled let alone interrupted on the hit show, it seems like she found her moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Closer Weekly took note of Thursday’s episode of the show featuring Goldberg and her other beloved hosts including Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. Moving on, Goldberg was in the middle of delivering a passionate anecdote about having courage when situations appeared rather messy behind the scenes.

She said in a serious yet empathetic tone, “There’s nothing shameful about being afraid.” Her fellow co-hosts agreed as they keenly listened to Goldberg talk. The Sister Act actress added, “I think it is kind of brave to say you’re afraid…” While most anticipated for more elaboration, Goldberg appeared visibly distracted when she was seen with a perplexed expression on her face.

The Ghost actress took a brief pause and apologized asking, “I’m sorry, what?” Her hosts stared at her in slight confusion while Goldberg attempted to gather information. After a moment she mentioned receiving some form of information from a producer of the show. Goldberg states, “I’m getting some kind of message from Paul.”

That’s when the aforementioned person comes into view of the camera. Instead of the show proceeding smoothly, he frantically asked Goldberg to cut to a commercial. While Goldberg stumbled for a response, Hostin immediately chimed in discouragement saying, “Paul! We’re right in the middle of it.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl/

A now composed Goldberg complied with her producer’s earnest request and calmly said, “I see, I see.” She looked right at the cameras with her usual warm expression saying, “This is very brave of me. We’ll be right back.” The episode abruptly went on a break, but not before a few rather awkward giggles and chuckles were heard. After its return things went back to normal without a hitch. Goldberg usually isn’t particularly fond of getting interrupted when she’s speaking and boldly calls out others during such a situation. However, it seems like she didn’t mind it this time because she didn’t address the little hiccup in the show.

