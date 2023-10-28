Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, declared in 2022 that her foray into politics had come to an end, despite her father's pursuit of a new term in 2024. The decision, she claimed, was driven by a desire to prioritize her family and shield them from the social toll her political involvement had exacted.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka asserted in a public statement following Donald Trump's 2024 campaign launch in Palm Beach, Florida, reported Business Insider. Notably absent from the event, her absence spoke volumes about her intention to distance herself from the political spotlight.

Insiders revealed that Ivanka's withdrawal from politics was not only a strategic decision but also an emotional one. Ivanka's stint in her father's campaigns and administration was not without its challenges. During her tenure in the White House, Ivanka Trump encountered substantial criticism from diverse sources. Demands for her to utilize her influence to oppose certain policies implemented by Donald Trump were met with steadfast resistance, adding strain to her public image.

View this post on Instagram

The business front also witnessed setbacks for Ivanka, as her clothing brand faced backlash in 2017. Major retailers, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Gilt, and Burlington, dropped her brand due to customer protests and sluggish sales. The scrutiny extended beyond business, as a string of celebrities targeted her on social media in 2018, condemning the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their families at the US border.

Guys, guys... Ivanka tries to stay out of politics.



except when she tries to influence foreign policy, gain trademarks for her overseas companies off her position, sells visas, hides huge foreign loans, & sends hundreds of government related emails from her personal account. — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) November 20, 2018

In a significant blow, Ivanka was compelled to shut down her fashion company in July 2018, expressing uncertainty about her return to the business world. Her focus, she declared, would be on the work she was engaged in within Washington. The decision to exit the fashion industry was driven by personal conviction and a commitment to her political role, making it clear that her priorities were undergoing a significant shift.

Ivanka bowing out of politics pic.twitter.com/jtRQJjUQtB — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) November 16, 2022

However, the personal toll on Ivanka's social life became evident. In 2019, when she and her husband Kushner attended a wedding in Rome, reports by Vanity Fair emerged of fellow guests deliberately avoiding being photographed with the couple, underscoring the isolation and disapproval they faced. An unnamed source revealed that Ivanka was deeply affected by the criticism and threats she encountered during her time in politics, with friends reportedly "turning their backs" on her. These personal and social challenges appear to have played a pivotal role in her decision to step away from the political arena, seeking a return to a more private and less scrutinized life for herself and her family.

