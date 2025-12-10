Donald Trump Makes Chilling ‘Eternity’ Remark While Hinting at Third Presidential Run

President Donald Trump has shocked both the MAGA supporters and his critics with his speech at a Pennsylvania rally. He made comments about running for president in 2028 and remaining in power even after serving two terms as the U.S. president.

His determination to remain in power suggests he intends to stay in the Oval Office beyond his current term. He addressed the crowd: “They say I’m not allowed to run. I don’t know what the hell that’s all about, but that’s okay. Four more years. You see the new hat? We have four more years. 2028.”

After this, the MAGA crowd started chanting 4 more years in enthusiasm to show support for Trump. Then he continued to say, “Well, we have three years and 2 months, and you know what that is in Trump time?” He answered with “eternity,” saying they have a long time, not just three years.

Trump on 2028: “They say I’m not allowed to run. I don’t know what the hell that’s all about. He said, ‘Four more years.’ You see the new hat? We have four more years — 2028.” pic.twitter.com/dILvAClDRU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

He also added that his 2028 red MAGA hat is available on his online store. His supporters can buy the hat for $50. Trump hopes the hat will become a go-to accessory for his supporters and to promote his presidency when the time comes.

However, the truth is that Trump will be violating the 22nd Amendment if he runs for president one more time. The same rule prevented Barack Obama from running for a third term. Trump’s goal to run for 2028 has also started a comparison with Vladimir Putin, who has been the president of Russia for over twenty-five years.

The term limits were changed for Putin in 2012 so he can remain in power till 2036. Trump appears to be inspired by Putin, who has remained in power for decades. There has been a dip in Trump’s rating due to various reasons, such as the government shutdown, SNAP benefits being cut, and ICE agents’ immigration raids.

There has been no official confirmation from the administration about Trump’s 2028 election plans, but it doesn’t seem to stop him from making controversial claims.