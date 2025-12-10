Newsom Tests Trump’s Wild Claim That Mentioning His Health Is a ‘High Crime’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom quickly reacted to President Donald Trump’s claim that questioning his physical health might be treason. This exchange began with Trump’s nearly 500-word post on Truth Social. He argued that reports about his “rapidly deteriorating” health were not just unfair but possibly criminal.

Newsom responded with a brief remark on X: “Donald Trump is in poor physical health,” he said. This statement challenged Trump’s assertion that such claims should be treated as a “high crime.”

Trump’s message included various self-descriptions, such as unmatched stamina and perfect cognitive tests, before suggesting that the media was committing something close to treason by implying his age was catching up to him. However, this discussion has been ongoing for months, and Newsom’s post brought it back into the spotlight.

Donald Trump is in poor physical health. https://t.co/OT3wd1QfBg — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 10, 2025

In Washington, the president’s health has become a frequent topic of discussion rather than just quiet speculation. Videos of Trump moving carefully down steps, pausing at rallies, or slurring parts of speeches have sparked doubts about his ability to handle a second term. Reporters traveling with him have observed shorter public schedules, fewer unscripted moments, and a growing dependence on aides during events that he previously managed well.

Analysis of Trump’s physical condition indicates signs of a real decline, such as swelling in his hands, noticeable bruising, breathlessness during brief walks, and repeated moments when he appeared disoriented. Trump responded by saying he recently passed what he called a “perfect” physical and cognitive exam, but the White House has not released any documentation to support this.

trump admits to getting a bunch of “medical examinations” in front of numerous “top doctors,” including cognitive tests — this, combined with the bandages seen on his hand (possible IV injection?), suggest potential medical issues that the american public deserves to know about pic.twitter.com/xoMZ1cgiet — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 10, 2025

The issue intensified after a fall incident where Trump seemed to zone out during a meeting with business leaders. The White House dismissed the video as “deceptively edited,” but several attendees privately confirmed that the moment was just as it appeared. Other instances, such as a rally where Trump mixed up foreign leaders and dates several times in a short period, have led advisers to recommend a lighter schedule, advice Trump has declined.

The president’s health has become a point of political pressure, his supporters have started raising it at town halls and campaign events, usually leading with praise before asking why he seems less energetic than in previous campaigns. Polling indicates that a significant number of voters, including some who supported him in 2024, believe he is not physically fit enough to serve another four years.

Newsom’s strategy of using Trumpian rhetoric against him has been a winning formula. The California governor has been at the forefront of questioning the president’s health and taking his comedic style and weaponizing it to his advantage. Aside from the rhetoric, Newsom also successfully passed Proposition 50, which was an effort to directly respond to the GOP’s redistricting effort in Texas. Newsom’s latest troll on Trump is just another sign that he won’t be able to shut down critics concerned about his health or fitness to lead the country.