Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel’s endless feud reached a new low when the show’s host criticized the U.S. President for having toddler-like tendencies and behaving like a 3-year-old. Kimmel’s fresh new roast against Trump comes in the wake of the latter’s bold plans to host UFC fights on the White House lawn from next year onwards. According to the buzz, the President will host it in honor of America’s 250th anniversary and his 80th birthday.

On the recent episode of his show, Jimmy took a wide jab at President Trump for more than one reason: everything from rumors of ordering McDonald’s inside the Oval Office to wearing diapers. He said, “He [Trump] needs a lot of attention, so they let him have a press conference every day. He needs immediate gratification; they give him a Diet Coke button. He gets constant praise for nothing: ‘Oh, you did so well! Look how big you are! Your MRI is perfect!’ He often takes a nap in the middle of a meeting. They ordered him McDonald’s. He gets ice cream after dinner every night.”

That was not the end of the brutal tongue-lashing criticism of Trump by Kimmel. He then continued his rant by stating, “He loves to use a Sharpie when he’s not supposed to. He wants to hear the same two songs over and over again. And he wears diapers. He’s 3 years old. If we could get him to start watching CoComelon instead of Newsmax, problem solved.”

Well, one may consider that Donald Trump’s exorbitant plans to coincide both his birthday and American anniversary by hosting a UFC fight is a little beyond anyone’s imagination. Moreover, there appears to be an evident self-indulgent tone throughout the supposed planning. Furthermore, the 79-year-old has already promised the audience that the event will feature about eight or nine championship fights, raising its scale to the unbelievable.

According to a Daily Beast report, Weigh-ins for the UFC fight are allegedly scheduled to take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Laser and extensive fireworks will also be part of the event, along with a giant screen hung up so viewers can witness the live match from the White House lawn itself. There will be autograph-signing sessions, and the National Mall will host punching bags near the arena for tourists to test their skills.

For context, Donald Trump, who is known for having a great rapport with UFC’s CEO, Dana White, recently spilled the beans on the scale of the event being planned. Speaking with reporters at the Kennedy Center Honors, he said, “They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena. The biggest fights they’ve ever had. Every one’s a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight.” Dana White, on the other hand, has also ratified that the event will be the “greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of, at least, definitely this company.”

Interestingly, the initial plan was to invite about 20,000 spectators to the game from across the world, as per Trump’s proposal. But given the logistical issues and, not to forget, the alarming security concerns, the seating capacity of the arena has now been reduced to just 5000. A Wall Street Journal report suggests that Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, will be assisting Dana White with the arrangements planned for her father’s 80th birthday.

Previously, Trump commented on the coincidence of his birthday and the American anniversary, which fell on the same day as the UFC fights. He said, “It happens to be my birthday, but I didn’t do it for that reason. ‘Sir, we like the June 14 date.’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s my birthday.’ They didn’t know it. But they picked it. I’ll take a little heat on that, but it’s not that.”