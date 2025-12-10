Politics

Trump Says Ukraine is ‘Losing’ to Russia, Pushes Zelenskyy To Accept Controversial Peace Deal

Published on: December 10, 2025 at 11:23 AM ET

Trump wants Ukraine to give up!

Roktim Rajpal
Written By Roktim Rajpal
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Donald Trump feels Zelenskyy is 'losing' the war against Russia. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
President Donald Trump says Ukraine will have to surrender to Russia unless a negotiated settlement is reached. He also called European leaders ‘weak’, accusing them of overseeing a ‘decaying’ continent that is dealing with illegal migration and political correctness.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, told The Telegraph that Washington is trying to force Kyiv to surrender territory in return for vague security assurances.  Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to X on Tuesday to announce he was working ‘very actively’ with European partners to come up with a proposal to end this conflict. 

He also countered Trump’s claim that Kyiv is trying to suppress democracy. He said that he plans to hold an election within 60 to 90 days, even under martial law. 

Ukrainian law does not permit elections under martial law. However, Zelenskyy feels this should not be an issue if the U.S. and Europe offer security guarantees to ensure a smooth voting process. He also alluded to Russia’s track record of interfering in European elections.

Amid this, Trump told Politico that Russia has always held the upper hand in the conflict thanks to its sheer size and military might. He lauded the courage and determination shown by the Ukrainian people and armed forces, but maintained that ‘at some point, size will win, generally.’

Trump also said that Ukraine does not have the luxury to reject U.S.’ proposals

“Well, he’s going to have to get on the ball and start accepting things. You know, when you’re losing, because he’s losing,” he added. 

These comments come at a time when Zelenskyy has traveled to London, Brussels, and Rome to strengthen his ties with European partners. He also told the media that the U.S. may look for a ‘compromise today’. 

The Trump administration had previously supported a 28-point proposal that would see Ukraine unilaterally withdraw from its eastern Donbas territories of Donetsk and Luhansk in return for ending the war. 

So, is the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the verge of being resolved, or is more tension around the corner? Let’s wait and see!

